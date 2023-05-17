PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, PARK COUNTY, colorado
300 Fourth Street
Fairplay, Colorado 80440
(719) 836-2940
Plaintiff: Ann L. Pendleton
v.
Defendant: Frank A. Rodrick
Counsel for Plaintiff Ann L. Pendleton
Name: Brian J. Cosper, #55414
Address: FIDELITY NATIONAL LAW GROUP
8055 E. Tufts Avenue, Suite 300
Denver, Colorado 80237
Phone No. (720) 671-3954
Fax No. (602) 889-8155
E-Mail: brian.cosper@fnf.com
Case No. 2023CV30012
DISTRICT COURT CIVIL SUMMONS
TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT:
FRANK A. RODRICK
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to file with the Clerk of this Court an answer or other response to the attached Complaint. If service of the Summons and Complaint was made upon you within the State of Colorado, you are required to file your answer or other response within 21 days after such service upon you. If service of the Summons and Complaint was made upon you outside of the State of Colorado, you are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after such service upon you. Your answer or counterclaim must be accompanied with the applicable filing fee.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the Complaint in writing within the applicable time period, the Court may enter judgment by default against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint without further notice.
Dated: March 7, 2023
/s/ Brian J. Cosper
Brian J. Cosper, Esq.
Fidelity National Law Group
2355 E. Camelback Road, Suite 615
Phoenix, Arizona 85016
(720) 671-3954
Counsel for Plaintiff
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on May 19, 26, June 2, 9 and 16, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.