PARK COUNTY
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
LAND USE CASES
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on MARCH 10, 2021 a public hearing will be held, by electronic and in-person participation (subject to social distancing protocols), before the PARK COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT AND PLANNING COMMISSION at 9:00 AM, in the Park County offices at 856 Castello Ave., Fairplay. to consider the following Land Use applications.
BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
APPROVAL OF MINUTES from February 10, 2021
LAND USE PUBLIC HEARINGS:
VARIANCE CASE #21SET-02
Property is Park Ridge Ranch Filing 7 Lot 130, addressed as 1104 Canyon Drive, Florissant. Applicants are requesting a 22-ft. variance from the 30-ft. front property line setback requirement in order to build a house.
APPLICANTS: Cherlyn J. and David F. Sullivan
PLANNING COMMISSION
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
APPROVAL OF MINUTES from February 10, 2021
LAND USE PUBLIC HEARINGS:
CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT CASE #20CUP-08 - CONTINUED from February 10, 2021
Property is part of the N ½ of the NE ¼ of S19, T14 R72, addressed as 2618 C.R. 59, Guffey. The applicant is requesting a conditional use permit to operate a Commercial Campground on a 41.02-acre Agriculturally zoned lot.
APPLICANT: Chris Honeman
CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT CASE #21CUP-02
Property is 595 acres in Sections 30 and 31, T11 R73 addressed as 2196 Turner Gulch Rd., Hartsel. The applicant is requesting a Conditional Use Permit for a Major Utility Facility (solar power generation) in the Agricultural zone district.
APPLICANT: Hartsel Solar, LLC
PUBLIC COMMENT
Copies of the applications, staff reports and other materials submitted by the required deadline (see below) can be viewed on the County’s website.
For all those wishing to be heard it is strongly encouraged to submit written comments in advance of the hearing. If you plan to submit pictures, photos or other documentation, you must submit it to Park County by email to planner@parkco.us or send a hard copy to Park County to the attention of Park County Planning Department P.O. Box 1598 Fairplay, CO 80440 to arrive no later than 5:00 p.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021. Any pictures, photos or other documentation, or any written comment over two (2) pages, or submitted after 5:00 p.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021, will not be considered. The access link to and call-in number for the hearing will be provided on the February 10, 2021 agenda for the Board of Adjustment and Planning Commission posted on the Park County website. For more information please visit the Park County Website at www.parkco.us or call Park County at (719) 836-4201, or the Planning Department at (719) 836-4292 between the hours of 7:00 AM and 6:00 PM, Monday through Thursday. Park County Offices are closed on Fridays.
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on Feb. 19, 2021.
