PUBLIC NOTICE
TOWN OF FAIRPLAY
April 2023 Paid Bills
Check, Payee, Amount
Ferrellgas, 3,495.40; Postal Pros Southwest, Inc., 341.41; Town of Fairplay, 404.9; Utility Notification Center, 9.03; Verizon Wireless, 919.98; Verizon Wireless, 1,011.74; KONICA MINOLTA BUSINESS SOL, 308.22; KONICA MINOLTA BUSINESS SOL, 22.53; CARD SERVICES, 4,298.58; CenturyLink, 309.18; CenturyLink, 77.5; Colorado Natural Gas, Inc., 5,564.72; Chaffee County Waste, 344; Triangle Electric, Inc., 1,464.27; Falcon Environmental Corp, 199.79; Shirley Septic Pumping, Inc., 945.32; Caselle, Inc, 906; Carrot-Top Industries, 817.47; O’Rourke Media Group, LLC, 136.22; Main Street Garage, 88.85; Main Street Garage, 58.6; Main Street Garage, 29.3; United States Postal Service, 1,176.40; Xcel Energy, 6,693.64; Xcel Energy, 903.66; Xcel Energy, 18.01; South Park Ace & Lumber, 442.31; Wittbrodt, Kim, 50; Elkhorn Ranch Owners Assoc., 40; Mountain Peak Controls, Inc., 1,105.81; Colorado Analytical Lab, 327.6; Colorado Analytical Lab, 403; Colorado Analytical Lab, 24; Mobile Record Shredders, 94.5; Bullock, Julie, 50; Bullock, Julie, 33.8; Fairplay Auto Supply, 97.89; Uline, 480.03; Hunn Planning & Policy, LLC, 5,555.28; SGM, 450; SGM, 1,722.00; Infinity Certified Welding, 567.51; Ernst, Sarah, 50; Axon Enterprises, Inc., 918; Warm Springs Consulting, 9,500.00; Bannister, Chris, 50; Wagner, Alex, 50; Wagner, Alex, 267.23; Timberline Properties Home Watch, 125; Hayes Poznanovic Korver LLC, 216; Graham, Donovan, 50; Kenosha Pest Specialist, 60; Phoenix Technology Group, 2,494.80; Sciacca, Janell, 50; Wilson Williams LLP, 505; Wilson Williams LLP, 3,075.08; MissionSquare Retirement, 250; Kleinschmidt, Sean, 50; Mytech Partners, Inc., 142.5; Patrick Kelley, 0, V; CCOM Frisco, 50; Charles Abbott Associates, Inc., 465.5; Charles Abbott Associates, Inc., 3,703.25; Thomas Mosher, 180; Sprint Spectrum LP, 25; Sprint Communications Company LP, 25; Konica Minolta Premier Finance, 466.54; Crista Robinson, 180; Quik Stage Inc., 9,142.48; Timberline Motosports, 13,999.00; White Buffalo Art Company, 25; Salaries & Benefits, 64718.57
Total 152,822.40
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on May 19, 2023
