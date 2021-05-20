PUBLIC NOTICE
PARK COUNTY
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
LAND USE CASES
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9, 2021 a public hearing will be held, by electronic and in-person participation (subject to social distancing protocols), before the PARK COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT AND THE PARK COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION at 9:00 AM, in the Park County offices at 856 Castello Ave., Fairplay. to consider the following Land Use applications.
BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT:
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
APPROVAL OF MINUTES from April 14, 2021
LAND USE PUBLIC HEARINGS:
VARIANCE CASE #21SET-04
Property is Placer Valley Unit 15, Lot 30, addressed as 115 Jackson Road, Alma. The applicant is requesting a twenty-six foot variance from the fifty foot setback from a structure to a wetland, and a thirteen foot variance from the thirty foot setback from a structure to the front lot line, in order to build a house.
APPLICANT: Joe Angelo
PLANNING COMMISSION
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
APPROVAL OF MINUTES from May 12, 2021
LAND USE PUBLIC HEARINGS:
REZONING CASE #21ZON-01
Property is the NE ¼ SE ¼, Section 26 T11 R76, addressed as 32900 Highway 9, Fairplay. The applicant is requesting to rezone the lots from Conservation/Recreation to Agricultural.
APPLICANTS: Peter and Pamela Holnback
PLAT AMENDMENT CASE #20AMN-09
Property is Outlots A and B, Indian Mountain Filing 23, addressed as 930 Ouray Trail, Como. The applicant is requesting to make these into buildable lots.
APPLICANT: Michael Moore
REZONING CASE #21ZON-03
Property is Lot 12 Fitzsimmons Private Subdivision, addressed as 425 County Road 64. Applicant is requesting rezoning from the Residential to the Mixed Use zone district.
APPLICANT: David Hansen
PUBLIC COMMENT
Copies of the applications, staff reports and other materials submitted by the required deadline (see below) can be viewed on the County’s website.
For all those wishing to be heard it is strongly encouraged to submit written comments in advance of the hearing. If you plan to submit pictures, photos or other documentation, you must submit it to Park County by email to planner@parkco.us or send a hard copy to Park County to the attention of Park County Planning Department P.O. Box 1598 Fairplay, CO 80440 to arrive no later than 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021. Any pictures, photos or other documentation, or any written comment over two (2) pages, or submitted after 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021, will not be considered. The access link to and call-in number for the hearing will be provided on the June 9, 2021 agenda for the Board of Adjustment and Planning Commission posted on the Park County website. For more information please visit the Park County Website at www.parkco.us or call Park County at (719) 836-4201, or the Planning Department at (719) 836-4292 between the hours of 7:00 AM and 6:00 PM, Monday through Thursday. Park County Offices are closed on Fridays.
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on May 21, 2021.
