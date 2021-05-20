DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of April 2021, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume in Park County, Colorado. This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO. 2021CW3024; Previous Case No. 96CW233 – CITY OF CRIPPLE CREEK, P.O. Box 430, Cripple Creek, CO 80813 (Please address all pleadings and inquiries regarding this matter to Applicant’s attorney: J Chris D. Cummins, #35154, Emilie B. Polley, #51296, Monson, Cummins & Shohet, LLC, 13511 Northgate Estates Drive, Suite 250, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80921. (719) 471-1212)
Application for Finding of Reasonable Diligence
PARK AND TELLER COUNTIES
II. Summary of Application. Applicant, a political subdivision of the State of Colorado, applied for and was approved for surface water storage and surface water rights and appropriate rights of exchange, in Case No. 96CW223. Applicant seeks a finding of reasonable diligence for the conditional rights adjudicated in Case No. 96CW223. III. Conditional Surface Water Storage Right. 1. Name of Structure: Oil Creek Reservoir. A. Legal Description of Center of Dam: i. Original Location: An on-channel reservoir, in the SE¼ SE¼ of Section 28, Township 14 South, Range 69 West of the 6th P.M., approximately 145 feet west of the east line and 1,250 feet north of the south line of said Section 28. These distances are based on a BLM re-survey of Sections 28 and 33 dated November 7, 1987 (NOTE This legal description represents the same physical location described in the application in this matter, but rather than referencing outdated section lines which exist on USGS Quad mapping, the new legal description references updated section line locations based upon the more recent and established BLM re-survey). The location of the Oil Creek Reservoir is depicted on Exhibit A attached to the application. (All exhibits mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court.). ii. Alternate Location: An off-channel reservoir in the NW¼ NE¼ of Section 4, Township 15 South, Range 69 West of the 6th P.M., approximately 2,470 feet west of the east line and 100 feet south of the north line of said Section 4. These distances are based on a BLM re-survey of Sections 28, and 33 dated November 7, 1987, and represents the alternate location of the Oil Creek Reservoir, as depicted on the attached Exhibit A Map. B. Source: i. Original Location: Surface flows of Oil Creek, tributary to Fourmile Creek, tributary to the Arkansas River. ii. Alternate Location: Surface flows of Oil Creek, tributary to Fourmile Creek, tributary to the Arkansas River, as delivered through the Oil Creek Pipeline, as decreed in Case No. 96CW233. C. Date of Original Decree: April 10, 2015, Case No. 96CW233, Water Court, Division 2. D. Date and Initiation of Appropriation: June 26, 1996 by taking steps to place water to beneficial use. The appropriation date for the alternate location is May 13, 2014, the date of filing of the 2nd Amended Application in Case No. 96CW233. E. Amounts of Water: i. Original Location: 252 acre-feet, conditional, representing the maximum capacity of the Oil Creek Reservoir. The amount of water decreed is for the capacity of the reservoir and is for the storage of in-priority impoundment of water and all or any portion of the depletion credits decreed in Case No. 96CW190, or other water rights exchanged to the reservoir via exchanges decreed in Case No. 96CW233, or subject of prior or subsequent adjudications. ii. Alternate Location: 240 acre-feet, conditional, representing the maximum capacity of the Oil Creek Reservoir at the alternate location decreed herein. The amount of water decreed is for the capacity of the reservoir and is for the storage of in-priority impoundment of water and all or any portion of the depletion credits decreed in Case No. 96CW190, or other water rights exchanged to storage in the Oil Creek Reservoir via exchanges decreed in Case No. 96CW233, or subject of prior or subsequent adjudications. F. Reservoir Specifications: i. Original Location: The maximum surface area of Oil Creek Reservoir at the high-water line will be approximately 15.5 acres. The maximum height of the dam across Oil Creek is 60 feet, and the length of the crest of the dam is 380 feet. ii. Alternate Location: The maximum surface area of Oil Creek Reservoir at the high-water line will be approximately 11 acres. The maximum height of the dam at the alternate site is approximately 40 feet, and the maximum length of the crest of the dam is approximately 510 feet. G. Capacity: i. Original Location: The total capacity of the Oil Creek Reservoir shall not exceed 252 acre-feet, all of which shall be active capacity, at the high water line. ii. Alternate Location: The total capacity of the Oil Creek Reservoir shall not exceed 240 acre-feet, all of which shall be active capacity, at the high-water line. H. Uses: Oil Creek Reservoir is decreed for municipal beneficial use, including without limitation, domestic, stock watering, irrigation, recreational, wildlife habitat and fish propagation, commercial, industrial, and also for exchange and augmentation. I. Land Ownership: The land upon which the dam for the Oil Creek Reservoir is to be located, both original and alternate, and the land within the high-water line, is owned by parties other than the Applicant. Applicant can and will acquire the necessary interests in land and/or land use authorizations, as applicable, for the construction, use, maintenance and operation of the Oil Creek Reservoir from the fee owner(s) of the real property effected thereby prior to construction of the Oil Creek Reservoir and storage or beneficial use of water therein. J. Remarks: The approximate locations of the Oil Creek Reservoir and its areas of inundation are depicted on the attached Exhibit A, including the Alternate Location. Applicant will construct the Oil Creek Reservoir at one, but not both, of the locations provided, such locations being alternate locations for the same water storage right, not independent water storage rights. Water shall be delivered to the Oil Creek Reservoir Alternate Location, if so constructed, via the Oil Creek Pipeline, as decreed in Case No. 96CW233 and described herein (and coincident Oil Creek Pipeline II, as decreed in Case No. 98CW174). IV. Conditional Surface Water Rights. 1. Name of Structure: Oil Creek Pipeline. A. Legal Description of Point of Diversion: i. Original Point of Diversion: The point of diversion for the Oil Creek Pipeline is located on the left (south) bank of Oil Creek in the In the SE¼ SE¼ Section 28, Township 14 South, Range 69 West of the 6th P.M., approximately 145 feet west of the east line and 1,250 feet north of the south line of said Section 28. These distances are based on a BLM re-survey of Sections 28 and 33 dated November 7, 1987 (NOTE This legal description represents the same physical location described in the application in this matter, but rather than referencing outdated section lines which exist on USGS Quad mapping, the new legal description references updated section line locations based upon the more recent and established BLM re-survey). The location of the Oil Creek Pipeline point of diversion, coincident with Oil Creek Reservoir, is depicted on the attached Exhibit A map. ii. Alternate Point of Diversion: The alternate point of diversion for the Oil Creek Pipeline is located on the left (south) bank of Oil Creek in the NW¼ NE¼ of Section 33, Township 14 South, Range 69 West of the 6th p.m., Teller County Colorado, lying 1,815 feet west of the east line and 20 feet south of the north line of said Section 33. The location of the alternate point of diversion for the Oil Creek Pipeline, coincident with the Oil Creek II Pipeline in Case No. 98CW174, is depicted on the attached Exhibit A map, and these distances are based on a BLM re-survey of Sections 28 and 33 dated November 7, 19872. B. Decreed Source: The source of the Oil Creek Pipeline is Oil Creek, Tributary to Fourmile Creek, tributary to the Arkansas River. C. Date of Original Decree: April 10, 2015, Case No. 96CW233, Water Court, Division 2. D. Date and Initiation of Appropriation: June 26, 1996 by taking steps to place water to beneficial use. E. Decreed Amount of Water: Direct flow right of 4.6 cfs, conditional. F. Uses: The water diverted through the Oil Creek Pipeline is decreed for municipal beneficial use, including without limitation, domestic, stock watering, irrigation, recreational, wildlife habitat, fish propagation, commercial, industrial, and also for exchange and augmentation, either by direct diversion or by storage of the same in such structures as may be available to Applicant, including Oil Creek Reservoir, as described herein. V. Appropriative Rights of Exchange. 1. Oil Creek Pipeline Appropriative Right of Exchange: A. Description of Exchange Reach: The exchange reach is from a downstream terminus of the confluence of West Fourmile Creek and Fourmile Creek in the NE¼ NE¼ of Section 12, Township 15 South, Range 71 West of the 6th P.M. (both direct flow HCU credits, and as stored in West Fourmile Creek Reservoir and subsequently released), upstream along Fourmile Creek to the confluence of Oil Creek and Fourmile Creek, and further upstream along Oil Creek to (a) the site of the Oil Creek Pipeline, and/or (b) the site of the Alternate Point of Diversion for the Oil Creek Pipeline (including for diversion to storage in the Oil Creek Reservoir Alternate Location); and/or to (c) the original location site of the Oil Creek Reservoir, located as described above. B. Source of Water Rights: The source of water for this exchange is up to 102.1 annual acre feet of the consumptive use stream credits decreed in Case No. 96CW190, either by direct flow or storage, or other water lawfully stored in West Fourmile Reservoir for subsequent release therefrom (Note Other water may be legally exchanged to and stored in West Fourmile Creek Reservoir, and subsequently exchanged to the Oil Creek Pipeline by Cripple Creek. Specifically, the decree in Case No. 98CW174 contemplates such exchange of any re-usable sewered return flows or other exchangeable supply from the below Cripple Creek WWTF to West Fourmile Creek Reservoir, and which may subsequently be further exchanged therefrom to the Oil Creek Pipeline. Exchange of such re-usable sewered return flow supplies of water from West Fourmile Creek Reservoir to the Oil Creek Pipeline shall occur under the exchange decreed in Case No. 98CW174, not under the instant exchange). C. Date of Original Decree: April 10, 2015, Case No. 96CW233, Water Court, Division 2. D. Rate and Amount of Water Exchanged: The volumetric limit of the exchange is up to the 102.1 average annual acre feet of consumptive use stream credits decreed in Case No. 96CW190 at a maximum exchange rate of 4.6 cfs, conditional, representing the maximum rate of diversion at the Oil Creek Pipeline. When a direct flow exchange is implemented using consumptive use stream credits (attributable to the Howard Ditch, George Ditch or Spring Ditch as decreed in 96CW190), the maximum exchange rate allowed shall be calculated as diversions allowed per the 96CW190 decree as measured through the augmentation station, multiplied by the depletion percentages given Paragraph 12.B. of the 96CW190 decree. E. Date of Appropriation: June 26, 1996. F. Uses of Exchanged Water: Municipal use, including without limitation, domestic, stock watering, irrigation, recreational, wildlife habitat, fish propagation, commercial, industrial, and also for exchange and augmentation, either by direct diversion or by storage of the same in such structures as may be available to Cripple Creek, including the Oil Creek Reservoir Alternate Location. 2. Oil Creek Reservoir Appropriative Right of Exchange: A. Description of Exchange Reach: The exchange reach is from a downstream terminus of the confluence of West Fourmile Creek and Fourmile Creek in the NE¼ NE¼ of Section 12, Township 15 South, Range 71 West of the 6th P.M. (both direct flow HCU credits, and as stored in West Fourmile Creek Reservoir and subsequently released), upstream along Fourmile Creek to the confluence of Oil Creek and Fourmile Creek, and further upstream along Oil Creek to (a) the site of the Oil Creek Reservoir located as described above; and/or (b) to the site of the Oil Creek Pipeline Alternate Point of Diversion for diversion to storage in the Oil Creek Reservoir Alternate Location, located as described above. B. Source of Water Rights: The source of water for this exchange is up to 102.1 annual acre feet of the consumptive use stream credits decreed in Case No. 96CW190, either by direct flow or storage, or other water lawfully stored in West Fourmile Reservoir for subsequent release therefrom (NOTE: Other water may be legally exchanged to and stored in West Fourmile Creek Reservoir, and subsequently exchanged to the Oil Creek Pipeline by Cripple Creek. Specifically, the decree in Case No. 98CW174 contemplates such exchange of any re-usable sewered return flows or other exchangeable supply from the below Cripple Creek WWTF to West Fourmile Creek Reservoir, which may subsequently be further exchanged therefrom to the Oil Creek Pipeline. Exchange of such supplies of water from West Fourmile Creek Reservoir to the Oil Creek Pipeline shall occur under the exchange decreed in Case No. 98CW174, not under the instant exchange). C. Date of Original Decree: April 10, 2015, Case No. 96CW233, Water Court, Division 2. D. Rate and Amount of Water Exchanged: The volumetric limit of the exchange is up to the 102.1 average annual acre feet of consumptive use stream credits decreed in Case No. 96CW190 at a maximum exchange rate of 10.0 cfs, conditional, should Oil Creek Reservoir be constructed at its original location, and at a maximum exchange rate of 4.6 cfs, representing the maximum rate of diversion at the Oil Creek Pipeline as the source of supply, should the Oil Creek Reservoir be constructed at its alternate location. When a direct flow exchange is implemented using consumptive use stream credits (attributable to the Howard Ditch, George Ditch or Spring Ditch as decreed in 96CW190), the maximum exchange rate allowed shall be calculated as diversions allowed per the 96CW190 decree as measured through the augmentation station multiplied by the depletion percentages in Paragraph 12.B. of the 96CW190 decree. E. Date of Appropriation: June 26, 1996. F. Uses of Exchanged Water: Municipal use including without limitation, domestic, stock watering, irrigation, recreational, wildlife habitat, fish propagation, commercial, industrial, and also for exchange and augmentation, either by direct diversion or by storage of the same in such structures as may be available to Cripple Creek. 3. 1. West Fourmile Creek Appropriative Right of Exchange: A. Description of Exchange Reach: The exchange reach is from the downstream terminus of the confluence of Cripple Creek and Fourmile Creek in the in the NW¼ SE¼ of Section 9, Township 16 South, Range 70 West of the 6th P.M., upstream on Fourmile Creek to the confluence with West Fourmile Creek, and further upstream on West Fourmile Creek to the upstream terminus of the site of the West Fourmile Creek Reservoir located in the S½ SW¼ of Section 3, Township 15 South, Range 71 West of the 6th P.M., as decreed in Case No. 96CW190. B. Source of Water Rights: The source for this exchange is 77.2 percent of the consumptive use credits decreed in Case No. 96CW190 as exchanged into the Oil Creek Pipeline and used through the Applicant’s municipal system, pursuant to the appropriative right of exchange described above. C. Date of Original Decree: April 10, 2015, Case No. 96CW233, Water Court, Division 2. D. Rate and Amount of Water Exchanged: The volumetric limit of the exchange within this exchange reach is the 77.2 percent of the consumptive use credit decreed in Case No. 96CW190 as exchanged and re-exchanged into the Oil Creek Pipeline and processed through Applicant’s municipal water system at a maximum exchange rate of 1.1 cfs, conditional. All volumes of HCU decreed in 96CW190 and utilized in Applicant’s municipal system, and all volumes of water exchanged, shall be accounted for with monthly totals for the same. E. Date of Appropriation: June 26, 1996. F. Uses of Exchanged Water: Municipal use including without limitation, domestic, stock watering, irrigation, recreational, wildlife habitat, fish propagation, commercial, industrial, and also for exchange and augmentation, either by direct diversion or by storage of the same. VI. Outline of Work Done Towards Completion of Appropriation and Application of Water to Beneficial Use. In Case No. 96CW233, the Court decreed to Applicant the conditional use of the surface water and storage rights, and appropriative rights of exchange for the beneficial use of Applicant’s municipal water supply system. The Oil Creek Reservoir, Oil Creek Pipeline, Oil Creek Reservoir Exchange, Oil Creek Pipeline Exchange, and West Fourmile Creek Exchange (collectively the “Conditional Water Rights”), are a part of a single integrated municipal water supply system. The Conditional Water Rights are part of Applicant’s integrated water supply system. Pursuant to C.R.S. § 37-92-301(4)(b), work on one component of an integrated system shall be considered in finding that reasonable diligence has been shown for all components of the integrated system. During this diligence period, Applicant has outlaid the following expenditures and completed the following work related to the Conditional Water Rights in their integrated water system: A. The Applicant has accumulated over $8,500 for engineering analysis for replacement and repair of water mains for their integrated water system. B. The Applicant has expended over $1,200,000.00 for repairs and maintenance to their integrated water system. C. The Applicant has incurred extensive legal fees associated with drafting and filing of documents pertaining to the Water Rights, including previous related applications and decrees as well as the present filing, obtaining legal advice as to the use and development of Applicant’s integrated water system, and protecting its water rights in water court cases. D. Additionally, the Applicant has expended significant time and resources building and maintaining infrastructure necessary to place the Water Rights to beneficial use. Based on the expenditures and efforts described herein, and the improvement and maintenance of other water rights integrated into the use of the subject conditional surface water and storage rights, and appropriative rights of exchange, the Applicant has established that it can and will complete the development of the adjudicated conditional water rights and place them to beneficial use within a reasonable period of time. VII. Name of the Owners of the Land on Which Structure is Located Upon Which Water Is or Will Be Stored or Upon Which Water is or Will Be Placed to Beneficial Use: The land upon which the Oil Creek Reservoir point of diversion and the alternate point of diversion are located is owned by Daniel and Shelli Tezak, 1229 Tezak Dr., Canon City, CO 81212 (as to the point of diversion) and Janice M. Wallace, 10878 W Evans Ave Apt 67, Lakewood, CO 80227 (as to the alternate point of diversion). The land upon which the Oil Creek Pipeline will be constructed for conveyance of water diverted therein to Applicant’s beneficial uses is owned by multiple parties, potentially including Daniel and Shelli Tezak, and the United States of America through the United States Forest Service, c/o Pikes Peak National Forest District Office, 601 S. Weber Street, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80903, and the United States Forest Service Regional Office, P.O. Box 25127, Lakewood, Colorado 80255; and the United States of America through the Bureau of Land Management, 2850 Youngfield Street, Lakewood, Colorado 80215.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of June 2021, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
