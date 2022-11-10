PUBLIC NOTICE

Park County Historic Preservation Advisory Commission

Saturday, 17th November 2022 at 9:00 am 

Old County Courthouse

– 418 Main St Fairplay

Topic: Park County Historic Preservation Advisory Commission (PCHPAC)

Time: Nov 19, 2022 09:00 AM Mountain Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82175298087?pwd=VGk4UXhTeFVBL1BidXJ0anErT1FoZz09

Meeting ID: 821 7529 8087

Passcode: huAqf0

Phone: 720-707-2699

Meeting ID: 821 7529 8087

Passcode: 525514

Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on November 11, 2022

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.