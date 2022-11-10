PUBLIC NOTICE
Park County Historic Preservation Advisory Commission
Saturday, 17th November 2022 at 9:00 am
Old County Courthouse
– 418 Main St Fairplay
Topic: Park County Historic Preservation Advisory Commission (PCHPAC)
Time: Nov 19, 2022 09:00 AM Mountain Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82175298087?pwd=VGk4UXhTeFVBL1BidXJ0anErT1FoZz09
Meeting ID: 821 7529 8087
Passcode: huAqf0
Phone: 720-707-2699
Meeting ID: 821 7529 8087
Passcode: 525514
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on November 11, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.