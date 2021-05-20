DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION 1, COLORADO
APRIL 2021 WATER RESUME PUBLICATION
TO: ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN WATER APPLICATIONS IN WATER DIV. 1
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are notified that the following is a resume of all water right applications and certain amendments filed in the Office of the Water Clerk during the month of APRIL 2021 for each County affected.
21CW3048 JUDITH D. MOISEY ASAY, 8867 Bross Street, Arvada, Colorado 80007. APPLICATION TO AMEND WATER COURT DECREE in PARK COUNTY. Please send all pleadings and correspondence to: William D. Wombacher, Esq., Stacy L. Brownhill, Esq., Nazarenus Stack & Wombacher LLC, 5299 DTC Blvd., Suite 610, Greenwood Village, Colorado 80111. 2. Introduction. The purpose of this Application is to amend the decree previously entered in Case No. 10CW23 (“10CW23 Decree”) to revise a term and condition mandating operation of the subject well under a specific augmentation plan. Applicant is enrolling its well in the Indian Mountain Metropolitan District Water Service Plan, which is operated by the Headwater Authority of the South Platte pursuant to the decrees entered in Water Division 1 Case Nos. 02CW389 and 12CW50 (“HASP Plan”). Consequently, Applicant seeks to revise the terms of the 10CW23 Decree to permit augmentation to occur under the HASP Plan or any other augmentation plan capable of providing sufficient replacement water. 3. Water Right for which Change is Sought. a. Name of Structure. Moisey Well, Permit No. 68733-F, originally decreed conditional in Case No. 96CW513 and later decreed absolute in Case No. 10CW23. b. Legal description. NW1/4, Section 11, Township 9 South, Range 75 West, 6th P.M., Park County, Colorado, at a point approximately 2,500 feet from the South section line and 160 feet from the West section line (a/k/a Filing 26, Block 4, Lot 454, Indian Mountain Subdivision and 707 Mustang Road). c. Well Permit Number. 68733-F. d. Source of Water. Groundwater. e. Date of Appropriation. March 31, 1973. f. Amount of Water. 10 gpm, absolute, with a maximum annual diversion of 0.33 acre-feet. g. Use. Household use only in a single-family dwelling. The return flow from such uses shall be returned to the same stream system in which the well is located. 4. Requested Change. Applicant seeks to amend paragraph 16 of the 10CW23 Decree to allow the Moisey Well to be operated pursuant to the terms and conditions of any augmentation plan approved by the State and Division Engineers. WHEREFORE, Applicant requests this Court to enter a decree granting the requested change, and for such other relief it deems proper. (3 pages, 0 exhibits).
WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THESE APPLICATIONS MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or an amended application, may file with the Water Clerk, P. O. Box 2038, Greeley, CO 80632, a verified Statement of Opposition, setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions. Such Statement of Opposition must be filed by the last day of JUNE 2021 (forms available on www.courts.state.co.us or in the Clerk’s office) and must be filed as an Original and include $192.00 filing fee. A copy of each Statement of Opposition must also be served upon the Applicant or Applicant’s Attorney and an affidavit or certificate of such service of mailing shall be filed with the Water Clerk.
