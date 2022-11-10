PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE AS TO PROPOSED 2023 BUDGET
TOWN OF ALMA, COLORADO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a budget will be submitted to the TOWN OF ALMA, COLORADO for fiscal year 2023. A copy of such budget has been filed in the office of the Town Administrator, at Alma Town Hall, 59 East Buckskin, Alma, Colorado, where same is open for public inspection. Such budget will be considered during a public hearing to be held at 7:00 P.M. during a regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Town of Alma on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The meeting will be held at Alma Town Hall, 59 East Buckskin, Alma, Colorado. Any interested elector of the Town of Alma may inspect the proposed budget and file or register any objections at any time prior to the final adoption of the 2023 budget.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF ALMA:
By: /s/ Gary Goettelman
Town Administrator
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on November 11, 2022
