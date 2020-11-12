DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION 1
COLORADO OCTOBER 2020 WATER RESUME PUBLICATION
TO: ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN WATER APPLICATIONS IN WATER DIV. 1
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are notified that the following is a resume of all water right applications and certain amendments filed in the Office of the Water Clerk during the month of OCTOBER 2020 for each County affected.
20CW3163 TERRY L. AUMILLER AND CONNIE K. AUMILLER, JOINT MARITAL REVOCABLE TRUST, MOUNTAIN MUTUAL RESERVOIR COMPANY, AND NORTH FORK ASSOCIATES, LLC; Terry L. Aumiller and Connie K. Aumiller, c/o Terry and Connie Aumiller, P.O. Box 178, Pine, CO 80470, Email: terryaumiller@gmail.com; Telephone (303) 919-6241; Mountain Mutual Reservoir Company, 6949 Highway 73, Suite 15, Evergreen, CO 80439; Email: 613blatch@gmail.com; Telephone: (303) 989-6932; and North Fork Associates, LLC, 2686 S. Yukon Ct., Denver, CO 80227; Email 613blatch@gmail.com; Telephone: (303) 988-7111. Please direct all correspondence concerning this Application to: Aaron Ladd, Esq., Vranesh and Raisch, LLP, 5303 Spine Road, Suite 202, Boulder, CO 80301; Email: asl@vrlaw.com; Telephone: (303) 443-6151. APPLICATION FOR PLAN FOR AUGMENTATION INCLUDING EXCHANGE, AND TO VACATE PRIOR AUGMENTATION PLAN IN PARK COUNTY. CLAIM NO. 1: APPLICATION FOR APPROVAL OF A PLAN FOR AUGMENTATION AND EXCHANGE PROJECT RIGHT 2. Names of Structures to be Augmented and General Description: Plan For Augmentation on a 20 acre parcel of land located in the NW1/4 NW1/4, Section 1, Township 7 South, Range 72 West of the 6th P.M., also described as 803 Mount Evans Boulevard, owned by the Co-Applicant Aumiller Trust and known as the “Aumiller Project,” as shown on the map attached as Exhibit A. The Aumiller Project will consist of three residential lots, each lot being served by its own well (“Aumiller Wells”) for in-house use, turf irrigation and fire protection. The Aumiller Project and Aumiller Wells are located in the drainage of an unnamed gulch, tributary of Jones Creek, tributary of Elk Creek, tributary to the North Fork of the South Platte River. 3. Water Rights to be used for Augmentation Purposes: a. Co-Applicant Aumiller Trust owns 3.6 shares of stock in the Mountain Mutual Reservoir Company (“MMRC”) from Crow Hill Bible Church, which shares are presently associated with the augmentation plan decreed in Case No. 08CW240, which augmentation plan is being vacated pursuant to Claim 2 of this Application, below. In addition, Co-Applicant Aumiller Trust is under contract with North Fork Associates to purchase 1.1 shares of MMRC stock. Collectively the Aumiller Trust has 4.7 shares of MMRC stock, which represents a firm annual yield of 0.149 of an acre-foot of the Nickerson Ditch and 0.057 of an acre-foot of storage in Maddox Reservoir to satisfy their present and anticipated future replacement needs. The sources of water from which these shares are derived are as follows: b. The water rights associated with the MMRC shares described in paragraph 3.a. are described as follows: i. Maddox Reservoir: The Maddox Reservoir is located in the NE1/4 SW1/4, S22, T7S, R 73W of the 6th P.M. in Park County. It was adjudicated on November 11, 1971 with an appropriation date of May 31, 1905. It is decreed for multiple purposes including irrigation, domestic, fish culture and recreation with a capacity of 54.0 acre-feet. It is filled by the Maddox Reservoir Feeder Ditch, which diverts from the North Fork of the South Platte River in the NE1/4, SE1/4, SW1/4, S22, T7S, R73W of the 6th P.M. and decreed as an alternate point of diversion for the Slaght Ditch. Allocation of yield to Maddox Reservoir is attached as Exhibit B. ii. Lower Sacramento Creek Reservoir: The Lower Sacramento Creek Reservoir Company, a Colorado corporation, owns and operates the Lower Sacramento Creek Reservoir No. 1. The Reservoir is located in the NE1/4 NW1/4, S32, and the SE1/4 SW1/4, S29, T9S, R77W, 6th P.M., Park County, Colorado. North Fork Associates owns 932 shares of a total of 3,700 shares in the Company (a 25.2% interest). The Reservoir has been constructed and is entitled to store water under the following decree:
Adjudication Date
Appropriation Date
Amount
Case No. W‑7741‑74
July 25, 1974
40 a.f.
Case No. 84CW250
Use of Res. as Recharge Facility
Case No. 85CW465
Use of Res. as Recharge Facility
The water may be used for domestic, municipal, commercial, industrial, irrigation, fish and wildlife propagation, recreational and all other beneficial purposes, including exchange to compensate for depletions in the South Platte River and its tributaries. Other ownerships in the reservoir have transferred water rights to Lower Sacramento Creek Reservoir No. 1 in which Seller has no interest. iii. Nickerson No. 2 Ditch: The Nickerson No. 2 Ditch, with a South Platte Priority No. 262 and North Fork Drainage Priority No. 24 has an appropriation date of May 1, 1872 as adjudicated by the District Court for Park County on May 22, 1913 in the amount of 0.65 of a cubic-foot-per-second. The headgate is located on the North bank of Deer Creek at a point whence the E1/4 Corner, Section 9, Township 7 South, Range 72 West of the 6th P.M., bears North 58º15’ East, 2320 feet and has historically irrigated approximately 35 acres adjacent to Deer Creek in the SE1/4 S9, NW1/4 S15, and NE1/4 S16, T7 S, R72 W of the 6th P.M. all in Park County. iv. Parmalee No. 1 Ditch: The Parmalee No. 1 Ditch, with a South Platte Priority No. 251 and North Fork Drainage Priority No. 14 has an appropriation date of May 1, 1867 as adjudicated by the District Court for Park County on May 22, 1913 in the amount of 0.52 of a cubic-foot-per-second. In that decree the headgate was located on the North bank of Deer Creek at a point whence the S1/4 Corner of S32, T6S, R72W of the 6th P.M., bears South 70° 6’ East, 1,210 feet. Water Division No. 1 District Court Case No. W-7434 changed the location of the headgate to the Nickerson No. 2 Ditch, as shown above. v. Carruthers No. 2 Ditch: The Carruthers No. 2 Ditch, with a South Platte Priority No. 250 and North Fork Drainage Priority No. 13 has an appropriation date of May 1, 1867 as adjudicated by the District Court for Park County on May 22, 1913 in the amount of 0.52 of a cubic-foot-per-second. In that decree the headgate was located on the North bank of Deer Creek at a point whence the S1/4 Corner between S31 and 32, T6S, R72W of the 6th P.M., bears North 85° 30’ East, 1,398 feet. Water Division No. 1 District Court Case No. W-7434 changed the location of the headgate for 0.28 of a cubic-foot-per-second to the Nickerson No. 2 Ditch, as shown above. This 0.28 of a cubic-foot-per-second is included in this contract. vi. Slaght Ditch: In accordance with the Decree entered in Civil Action No. 1678 of Park County District Court, on May 22, 1913, the Slaght Ditch was awarded a direct flow priority of May 1, 1863, for 2.0 cubic feet per second for irrigation purposes. The source of water is the North Fork of the South Platte River. The point of diversion for the Slaght Ditch was originally established to be a point on the North bank of the North Fork of the South Platte River in the NE1/4 SE1/4, of S21, T7S, R73W, 6th P.M., approximately 2,060 feet North and 490 feet West of the SE Corner of Section 21. Pursuant to a decree entered by the District Court for Water Division 1 in Case No. 82CW472, on October 3, 1983, the Maddox Reservoir Feeder Ditch was approved as an alternate point of diversion for the Slaght Ditch water right. The point of diversion of the Maddox Reservoir Feeder Ditch is located on the North bank of the North Fork of the South Platte River in the NW1/4 SW1/4, S22, T7S, R73W, 6th P.M., approximately 1,240 feet East and 1,740 feet North of the SW Corner of Section 22. In Case No. 79CW339, 0.12 of a cubic foot per second of the Slaght Ditch water right was changed to augmentation, replacement and storage purposes. In Case No. 81CW253, the point of diversion for 0.008 of a cubic foot per second of the Slaght Ditch priority was changed to a new location, with the water continuing to be used for irrigation purposes. Of the remaining 1.872 cubic feet per second, 0.481 of a cubic foot per second was transferred by MMRC in Case No. 2003CW238 and 0.727 will be transferred in Case No. 2016CW3197. vii. Mack Ditch No. 2: In accordance with the Decree entered in Civil Action No. 1678 of the Park County District Court, on May 22, 1913, the Mack Ditch No. 2 as awarded a direct flow priority of May 1, 1863, for 1.0 cubic foot per second for irrigation purposes. The source of water is the North Fork of the South Platte River. The point of diversion of the Mack Ditch No. 2 was originally established to be on the South bank of the North Fork of the South Platte River at a point in the NE1/4 SE1/4, S21, T7S, R73W, 6th P.M., Park County, Colorado whence the E1/4 Corner of said Section 21 bears North 43 degrees East, a distance of 984 feet more or less. By an Order of the Park County District Court entered on October 17, 1927, the point of diversion was moved approximately 789 feet upstream to a point on the South bank of the North Fork of the South Platte River in the NE1/4 SE1/4, S21, T7S, R73W, 6th P.M., whence the E1/4 Corner of said Section 21 bears North 79 degrees 30 seconds East, a distance of 1,292 feet, more or less. In Case Nos. W-7503, W7548, 80CW080, 80CW455, 81CW143, 81CW298, and 89CW081, at total of 0.1191 of a cubic foot per second of Mack Ditch No. 2 water right was transferred out of the ditch for uses other than irrigation. Of the remaining 0.8809 of a cubic foot per second, 0.44045 of a cubic foot per second was transferred by MMRC in Case No. 2003CW238. c. Firm Yield of Nickerson Ditch Rights: The Nickerson No 2, Parmalee No. 1, and Carruthers No. 2 Ditches are referred to herein as the “Nickerson Ditch Rights.” The Decree issued in Case No. 2000CW174, dated October 11, 2002, quantified the historic consumptive use associated with the Nickerson Ditch Rights. Allocation of yield to Nickerson Ditch Rights is attached as Exhibit C. The terms and conditions under which the Nickerson Ditch Rights are used for augmentation, replacement, exchange and storage purposes were also defined and approved in Case No. 2000CW174, as follows: i. The Nickerson Ditch Rights may be left in the stream system to offset depletions from water use by MMRC shareholders. The water may also be stored in the Lower Sacramento Creek Reservoir No. 1, Maddox Reservoir and other MMRC reservoirs within the South Platte River Basin located above South Platte, Colorado; provided, however, that the details of storage in another reservoir are published in the Water Resume, or such storage is approved by the State Engineer pursuant to §§ 37-80-120 and 37-92-308, 10 C.R.S. (2002). ii. The maximum rate of diversion under the Nickerson Ditch Rights is 0.8 of a cubic foot per second. Diversions are limited to the May 1, 1867 priorities decreed to the Parmalee Ditch No. 1 and the Carruthers Ditch No. 2. iii. Diversions to storage and/or assignment for in-stream augmentation credit are limited to the period April 23 through October 31 of each year and are further limited to those times when water is physically and legally available for diversion at the historic Nickerson Ditch No. 2 headgate on Deer Creek. If the May 1, 1867, priority is not fully satisfied to the extent of 0.8 of a cubic foot per second, the diversion rate is reduced to the flow, which is then physically and legally available. iv. Maximum monthly diversions under the Nickerson Ditch Rights are limited as follows: April, 2.0-acre feet; May, 16.0 acre feet; June, 19.0 acre feet; July, 16.0 acre feet; August, 10.0 acre feet; September, 7.0 acre feet; and October, 4.0 acre feet. Maximum annual diversions are limited to 62 acre-feet per year. During any consecutive ten-year period, total diversions are further limited to 486 acre-feet. d. Firm Yield of Slaght Ditch Rights: The Slaght Ditch and Mack Ditch No. 2 water rights described herein shall hereinafter be referred to collectively as “Slaght Ditch Rights.” The Decree issued in Case No. 2003CW238, dated October 24, 2006, quantified the historic consumptive use associated with the Slaght Ditch Rights. The terms and conditions under which these water rights are used for augmentation, replacement, exchange and storage purposes were also defined and approved in Case No. 2003CW238, as follows: i. The Slaght Ditch Rights may be left in the stream system to offset depletions
from water use by MMRC shareholders. The water may also be stored in the Lower Sacramento Creek Reservoir No. 1 or the Maddox Reservoir. ii. The maximum rate of diversion under the Slaght Ditch Rights is 0.5 of a cubic foot per second.
iii. Diversions to storage and/or assignment for in-stream augmentation credit are limited to the period May 1 through October 31 of each year, and are further limited to those times when water is physically and legally available for diversion at the historic Slaght Ditch headgates on the North Fork of the South Platte River. If the May 1, 1867, priority is not fully satisfied to the extent of 2.0 cubic foot per second for the Slaght Ditch and 1.0 cubic foot per second for the Mack Ditch No. 2, MMRC’s diversions are limited to its prorate entitlement to the water when physically and legally available. iv. Maximum annual diversions of the portion of the Slaght Ditch Rights changed in 2003CW238 are limited to 41 acre-feet per year. During any consecutive ten-year period, the total diversions are further limited to 342 acre feet. v. Pursuant to the Decree issued in Case No. 2016CW3197, the historic consumptive use associated with an additional 0.727 cfs of the Slaght Ditch water right yields 31.8 acre-feet of consumptive use water. 4. Statement of Plan for Augmentation: Aumiller Project water demands consist of in-house use, turf irrigation and fire protection on three lots, to be served by the three Aumiller Wells. The in-house water requirements for each lot assumes an average occupancy of 3.5 capita. In addition, one lot will have an additional guest house with an average occupancy of 2.0 capita. The estimated water requirements are 80 gallons per capita per day (gpcd) for in-house uses, with 10% consumption based on subsurface discharge from an individual septic tank-soil absorption system. Turf irrigation is based on 1.25 acre-feet per acre with 80% consumption. Garden irrigation is based on 0.50 acre-feet per acre with 80% consumption. This plan will require 0.149 of an acre-foot of replacement water annually as is shown in Table 1.
Table 1
Table 1
Replacement Requirements
Use
Water
Requirements
Units
Quantity AF
CU Rate
Total Ac-Ft
Summer Ac-Ft
Winter Ac-Ft
In-house
360 gl/dy 3.5 cap
3
0.9420
10%
0.0942
0.0471
0.0471
Aux. unit
80 gl/dy 2.0 cap
1
0.1790
10%
0.0179
0.0090
0.0089
Turf/garden
1.25 af/ac 1,500 sqft
0.0344
0.0430
80%
0.0344
0.0344
0.0000
Trans. Chg
0.13%/Mi
12
0.0022
100%
0.0022
0.0013
0.0009
Total
1.2
0.149
0.092
0.057
The monthly depletions are as follows in acre-feet:
Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
.009
.009
.009
.010
.010
.010
.015
.015
.016
.016
.015
.015
a. The total consumptive use water requirement will be met with 0.149 of an acre foot of the annual yield from the Nickerson Ditch as described above and 0.057 of an acre-foot of space in Maddox Reservoir. (See Exhibits “B” and “C”). Whenever possible, out-of-priority depletions to the stream system which occur during the period May through September 31, inclusive, will be continuously augmented by MMRC foregoing the diversion of a portion of its Nickerson Ditch Rights. During times when the Nickerson Ditch Rights are not in priority and during the non-irrigation season, out-of-priority depletions will be augmented by releasing water from Maddox Resevoir. b. The distance from the headgate of the Nickerson Ditch on Deer Creek to its confluence with the North Fork of the South Platte River is 7 miles. The distance from that point to the confluence of Elk Creek and the North Fork of the South Platte is an additional 5 miles. At 0.13% per mile the stream loss from the headgate of the Nickerson Ditch to the point of delivery is 1.6%, (0.001 AF). The distance from the outlet of the Maddox Reservoir to the same point of depletion is 14 miles. With the same rate of loss the transportation loss from November through April is 1.8%, (0.001). The total requirement at the points of exchange at the confluence of Elk Creek and the North Fork of the South Platte River is 0.149 of an acre-foot. Foregone diversions from the Slaght Ditch Rights or releases from Lower Sacramento Creek Reservoir may be used as an alternate replacement source and will be assessed the same transportation charges of 0.13% per mile. c. Due to the small volume of annual stream depletions projected to occur under this plan, instantaneous stream depletions may be aggregated and replaced by one or more releases of short duration. 5. Exchange Project Rights: Since the points of depletion associated with the augmented structures are upstream of the augmentation supplies, Applicants assert an exchange project right pursuant to Sections 37-80-120, 37-92-103(9), 37-92-302(1)(a), 37—92-304(3), and 37-92-305(5), C.R.S to be operated in conjunction with the augmentation plan described in this Application. The exchange project reach shall extend from the confluence of Elk Creek and North Fork of the South Platte River in the NE1/4 SE1/4, S27, T7S, R71W, thence up Elk Creek to its confluence with Jones Creek in NW1/4 NE1/4, S 6, T6 S, R72 W, thence up Jones Creek to the confluence with an unnamed stream in SW1/4 SW1/4, S36, T6S, R71Wthence up the unknown gulch to the point of depletion in the NW1/4 NW1/4, S1, T7S, R72 W of the 6th P.M. In the event that there is an intervening senior water right that precludes operation of the exchange project right, the Applicants will have replacement water delivered by truck to the point of depletions or have an on-site container from which replacement water may be released. The water exchange plan will operate to replace depletions to the flow of water in the stream system as the depletions occur. The water exchange plan will be operated and administered with a priority date of October 30, 2020, at a maximum flow rate of 0.001 of a cubic foot per second. CLAIM NO. 2: VACATION OF PRIOR AUGMENTATION PLAN DECREED IN CASE NO. 2008CW240 6. Aumiller Trust acquired 3.6 of its 4.7 shares of MMRC stock from Crow Hill Bible Church (“Crow Hill Shares”), which shares are presently associated with the augmentation plan Decreed in Case No. 08CW240 (“Crow Hill Augmentation Plan”). In order to use the Crow Hill Shares in the Aumiller augmentation plan, Aumiller Trust seeks to vacate the Crow Hill Augmentation Plan. a. The Crow Hill Augmentation Plan was decreed to augment commercial depletions associated with Lots 22 and 23 of the Mill-Iron D Estates Subdivision to accommodate construction of a new church building on those lots. However, the church was never constructed on those lots and the Crow Hill Augmentation Plan has never been utilized or implemented. b. Said Lots 22 and 23 are also included in the Mill-Iron D Subdivision augmentation plan, Case No. 79CW347, for replacement depletions for in-house domestic use. c. No well and no residence exists on Lot 23. The well on Lot 22 is associated with Permit No. 80789-F, which permit only references the the Mill-Iron D Subdivision augmentation plan, Case No. 79CW347, and serves a single residence consistent with that augmentation plan. The preceding well permit for Lot 22, Permit No. 68315-F, referenced the Crow Hill Augmentation Plan, but was cancelled and reissued by its then-owner, Crow Hill Bible Church, before being transferred to the current owner so that Crow Hill Bible Church would retain all rights to the Crow Hill Shares and Crow Hill Augmentation Plan. Crow Hill Bible Church has since transferred the Crow Hill Shares to Aumiller Trust with the expectation that the Crow Hill Augmentation Plan will be vacated to allow use of the Crow Hill Shares in the Aumiller augmentation plan that is the subject of this Application. WHEREFORE, Applicants request the entry of a decree approving this Application, specifically: (1) granting the appropriations sought in this Application, (2) authorizing use of the augmentation supplies described in this Application, including through the vacation of the Crow Hill Augmentation Plan, and (3) determining that the source and location of delivery of augmentation water are sufficient to prevent material injury to vested water rights. The Applicants also request entry of an Order directing the State Engineer to issue well permits for the construction and use of the Aumiller Wells. (12 pgs. 3 Exhibits)
WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THESE APPLICATIONS MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or an amended application, may file with the Water Clerk, P. O. Box 2038, Greeley, CO 80632, a verified Statement of Opposition, setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions. Such Statement of Opposition must be filed by the last day of DECEMBER 2020 (forms available on www.courts.state.co.us or in the Clerk’s office) and must be filed as an Original and include $192.00 filing fee. A copy of each Statement of Opposition must also be served upon the Applicant or Applicant’s Attorney and an affidavit or certificate of such service of mailing shall be filed with the Water Clerk.
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on Nov. 13, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.