NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Harold Leach, a/k/a Harold Dean Leach, Deceased

Case Number 2021-PR-30029

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Park, County, Colorado on or before September 21, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.

Ed Hartshorn

P.O. Box 1502

Fairplay, CO 80440

As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume

First Publication: May 21, 2021

Last Publication: Jun. 4, 2021

