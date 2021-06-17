NOTICE
Application for: Transfer of Ownership “New License” for SOUTH PARK SPEAKEASY LLC. Tavern License (County)
License has been filed by: Scott Griess and Sandy Marie Watt
Said building is located: 53 Stagestop Rd. Jefferson, CO. 80456
Mailing address is: 33596 gap Rd. Golden, CO. 80403
Petition(s) and remonstrance must be filed at the Park County Clerk’s Office on or before
June 29, 2021.
Park County Clerk & Recorder Po Box 220, 856 Castello Avenue, Fairplay, Colorado 80440
Debra A. Green
Park County Clerk and Recorder
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on Jun. 18, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.