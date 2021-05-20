PUBLIC NOTICE
Park County
Board of County Commissioners
856 Castello Ave, Fairplay
Application for: To Grant a “Special Events Permit” Malt, Vinous and Spirituous Liquor (County).
License has been filed by: Matt Dambrosky, Platte Canyon President
Applicant Name: PLATTE CANYON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
Date of Event: June 19, 2021.
Said building is located: Mail Street, Bailey, Colorado 80421
Petition(s) and remonstrance must be filed at the Park County Clerk’s Office on or before: June 19, 2021.
Debra A. Green
Park County Clerk and Recorder
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on May 21, 2021
