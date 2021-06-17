DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION 1, COLORADO
MAY 2021 WATER RESUME PUBLICATION
TO: ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN WATER APPLICATIONS IN WATER DIV. 1
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are notified that the following is a resume of all water right applications and certain amendments filed in the Office of the Water Clerk during the month of MAY 2021 for each County affected.
21CW3067 RASARIO LOMBARDI, 180 Cypress Way E., Apt 0125, Naples, FL 34110, (239) 963-7876. David M. Shohet of Monson, Cummins & Shohet, LLC, 13511 Northgate Estates Dr., Suite 250, Colorado Springs, CO 80921, (719) 471-1212). APPLICATION FOR ADJUDICATION OF EXEMPT WELL IN PARK COUNTY, CO.
Applicant wishes to adjudicate the groundwater supply related to his exempt well and maintain the exempt well status. Property Description: The Applicant is the owner of property located in the SE1/4 NW1/4 of Section 29, Township 12 South, Range 71 West of the 6th P.M., known as Lot 22 of the Lake George Park Subdivision, and better described as Sumner St., Lake George, CO 80827, containing approximately 0.34 acres, more or less (“Applicant’s Property”). Name of Structure: Lombardi Well. Legal Description of Well: The Lombardi Well is located in Park County, Colorado in the SE 1/4 NW 1/4 of Section 29, Township 12 South, Range 71 West of the 6th P.M. UTM coordinates: NAD83, Zone 13, 469099.1 Easting, 4314748.7 Northing. The Lombardi well is permitted as an exempt well pursuant to Division of Water Resources Permit No. 162700-A. Source: Groundwater tributary to the South Platte River. Date of Initiation of Appropriation: On or before January 31, 1949. How Appropriation was Initiated: The original well with Division of Water Resources Permit No. 162700 was drilled in 1949. A replacement well, with the existing permit no. 162700-A, was drilled and placed into operation June 2017. Date Water Applied to Beneficial Use: January 31, 1949. Amount Claimed: 1 acre-foot, absolute, at 6 g.p.m. Uses: Commercial. Land Ownership: The land upon where the Lombardi Well is drilled and which the water is and has been used is owned by the Applicant.
WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THESE APPLICATIONS MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or an amended application, may file with the Water Clerk, P. O. Box 2038, Greeley, CO 80632, a verified Statement of Opposition, setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions. Such Statement of Opposition must be filed by the last day of JULY 2021 (forms available on www.courts.state.co.us or in the Clerk’s office) and must be filed as an Original and include $192.00 filing fee. A copy of each Statement of Opposition must also be served upon the Applicant or Applicant’s Attorney and an affidavit or certificate of such service of mailing shall be filed with the Water Clerk.
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on Jun. 18, 2021
