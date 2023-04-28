PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF REGULAR ELECTION AND CERTIFIED STATEMENT OF RESULTS BY THE DESIGNATED ELECTION OFFICIAL HARTSEL FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Hartsel Fire Protection District of Park County, Colorado, that at the close of business on the sixty-third day before the election, there were not more candidates for director than offices to be filled including candidates filing affidavits of intent to be write-in candidates; therefore, the regular election to be held on May 2, 2023, is hereby canceled pursuant to Sections 1-13.5-513(6), C.R.S. The following candidates are hereby declared elected:
Ken Bellinger to a 4-year term until May 2027
Beth Burtch to a 4-year term until May 2027
Ann Grothe to a 4-year term until May 2027
Contact Person for the District: Thomas N. George, Esq.
District Address: 1700 Lincoln Street, Suite 2000, Denver, CO 80203
District Telephone Number: 303/839-3800
HARTSEL FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT
By: /s/ Brenden Desmond
Designated Election Official
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on April 28, 2023
