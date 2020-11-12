DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION 1, COLORADO OCTOBER 2020 WATER RESUME PUBLICATION
TO: ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN WATER APPLICATIONS IN WATER DIV. 1
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are notified that the following is a resume of all water right applications and certain amendments filed in the Office of the Water Clerk during the month of OCTOBER 2020 for each County affected.
20CW3150 (13CW3119, 06CW248, 98CW438), Krain Ranch LLC, c/o Leon Krain, 1750 Little Raven Street, Apt. 705, Denver CO 80202; telephone 480-993-6024. Please direct all pleadings and communications to Cynthia F. Covell, Andrea L. Benson and Gilbert Y. Marchand Jr., Alperstein & Covell P.C., 1600 Broadway Suite 1070, Denver CO 80202; cfc@alpersteincovell.com; alb@alpersteincovell.com; and gym@alpersteincovell.com. APPLICATION FOR FINDING OF REASONABLE DILIGENCE, in PARK COUNTY. Name of structure: Krain Pond No.1 and Krain Pond No.2 Type: reservoir (ponds); Describe conditional water right: Date of Original Decree: December 28, 2000. Case No. 98CW438 (“Original Decree”). Court: Weld County, Colorado; All subsequent decrees awarding findings of diligence: Date of Decree: October 11, 2007 Case No. 06CW248. Court: District Court, Water Division No. 1, Weld County, Colorado; Date of Decree: October 8, 2014 Case No. 13CW3119. Court: District Court, Water Division No. 1, Weld County, Colorado; Legal description: Krain Pond No. 1: A point in Packer Gulch located in S30, T8S, R75W, 6th P.M., Park County, Colorado, approximately 2,400 feet south of the North Section Line and approximately 2,640 feet west of the East Section Line of said Section 30; Krain Pond No. 2: A point on Packer Gulch located in S30, T8S, R75W, 6th P.M., Park County, Colorado, approximately 2,800 feet south of the North Section Line and approximately 1,520 feet west of the East Section Line of said Section 30. Map is attached to filed application as Exhibit A. Source of water: Packer Gulch, a tributary of Tarryall Creek and McCartney Ditch with a headgate on Tarryall Creek; Appropriation Date: December 29, 1998. (By decree in Case No. 02CW240-A of the Division No. 1 Water Court dated February 22, 2008, the McCartney Ditch was changed from irrigation use within the Bargas Ranch to irrigation and storage for recreation, stock watering, piscatorial, fire protection and fish and wildlife purposes within the Krain Property including Krain Pond No. 1 and Rain Pond No. 2. Pursuant to this decree, Applicant owns 59.65 acre feet of fully consumable water rights in the McCartney Ditch. The McCartney Ditch has an appropriation date of May 20, 1885, and it was adjudicated in the 1889 general adjudication of water rights in Water District 23.); Amounts: Krain Pond No. 1: 32.7 acre-feet, conditional; Krain Pond No. 2: 35.9 acre-feet, conditional; Decreed Use: Domestic, stock watering, piscatorial, aesthetic, and irrigation of up to 10 acres of land, as described in the Original Decree. Applicant has determined that it would not be practical to irrigate the area contemplated under the Original Decree and subsequent decrees described in paragraphs 3.A. and 3.B above, and the irrigation use included in the Original Decree and subsequent decrees is not included in this application. Detailed outline of what has been done toward completion or for completion of the appropriation and application of water to a beneficial use as conditionally decreed, including expenditures, during the previous diligence period: Prior Diligence: During the last diligence period, Applicant continued site work for the Krain Pond No. 1. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (“Corps”) identified potential wetlands issues that were discussed with the Applicant. Applicant’s consultant determined that a portion of the area where the dam wall of Krain Pond No. 1 was to be constructed would be considered a wetland. Recent Diligence: On October 22, 2019, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) published a final rule (Repeal Rule) to repeal the 2015 Obama Administration Rule defining “Waters of the United States” and re-codify the regulatory text that existed prior to the 2015 Rule. The Repeal Rule became effective on December 23, 2019, and is currently in effect in the state of Colorado (as of September, 2020). Following the publication of the Repeal Rule described in the above paragraph, in November 2019, Applicant entered into a consulting contract with Wright Water Engineers Inc. (2490 West 26th Ave., Suite 100 A, Denver, Colorado 80211). (Hereafter WWE.) The scope of WWE’s work was designed to provide Clean Water Act Section 404 evaluation and permitting services related to proposed activities at Krain Pond No 1. Total payments to Wright Water Engineers under this contract amounted to $965 in 2019 and $3,903 in 2020. While the consulting contract was confined to Krain Pond No.1, it was assumed that the findings related to the potential jurisdictional status of aquatic resources at Krain Pond No.1 would be generally applicable to Krain Pond No.2, as both ponds are located on Packer Gulch. On June 5, 2020 WWE conducted a site visit to Krain Ranch in Park County Colorado that involved an aquatic resources delineation in a 26-acre area within which Krain Pond No.1 would be located. The purpose this assessment was to: (1) document the boundaries of aquatic resources in accordance with the Corps’ Wetland Delineation Manual (Environmental Laboratory 1987); and (2) to evaluate the potential jurisdictional status of the identified aquatic resources pursuant to Section 404 of the Clean Water Act and associated implementing regulations and guidance, including the Corps’ regulatory program. Subsequent to the site visit described above, WWE prepared a memorandum to describe the methods used and to summarize the results of the aquatic resources delineation. After review of WWE’s findings Applicant has determined that Construction of Krain Pond No. 1 and Krain Pond No. 2 can and will be accomplished consistent with applicable governmental requirements. Landowners: The Krain Pond No. 1 and Krain Pond No. 2 are located on land owned by Applicant. There will be no new diversion structure or modification to any existing diversion structure in connection with these water rights.
WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THESE APPLICATIONS MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or an amended application, may file with the Water Clerk, P. O. Box 2038, Greeley, CO 80632, a verified Statement of Opposition, setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions. Such Statement of Opposition must be filed by the last day of DECEMBER 2020 (forms available on www.courts.state.co.us or in the Clerk’s office) and must be filed as an Original and include $192.00 filing fee. A copy of each Statement of Opposition must also be served upon the Applicant or Applicant’s Attorney and an affidavit or certificate of such service of mailing shall be filed with the Water Clerk.
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on Nov. 13, 2020
