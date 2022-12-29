PUBLIC NOTICE

DISTRICT COURT, COUNTY OF PARK, COLORADO

Court Address: 300 4th St., Fairplay, CO 80440

Plaintiff: Finance of America Reverse LLC

v.

Defendants: David Rusch

Attorneys for Petitioner:

Amanda Ferguson, #44893

Heather Deere, #28597

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

355 Union Blvd., Suite 250

Lakewood, CO 80228

Ph: 303-274-0155 Fx: 303-274-0159

E-mail: infoco@hwmlawfirm.com

File No: CO11306

Case Number: 2022CV30058

Division: B

SUMMONS

To the Defendant named above:

David Rusch

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to file with the Clerk of this Court an answer or other response to the Complaint filed in this action. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after

such service upon you. Your answer or counterclaim must be accompanied with the applicable filing fee. Service of this Summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within the applicable time period, judgment by default may be entered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the Complaint, without any further notice to you.

A copy of the Complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court. This is a declaratory judgment action to obtain a judicial release of recorded liens more particularly described

in the Complaint. This Summons is issued pursuant to Rule 4 of the Colorado Rules of Civil Procedure.

Dated: November 23, 2022

By: Amanda Ferguson, #44893

Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on December 9, 16, 23, 30, 2022 and January 6, 2023

