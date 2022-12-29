PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, COUNTY OF PARK, COLORADO
Court Address: 300 4th St., Fairplay, CO 80440
Plaintiff: Finance of America Reverse LLC
v.
Defendants: David Rusch
Attorneys for Petitioner:
Amanda Ferguson, #44893
Heather Deere, #28597
Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.
355 Union Blvd., Suite 250
Lakewood, CO 80228
Ph: 303-274-0155 Fx: 303-274-0159
E-mail: infoco@hwmlawfirm.com
File No: CO11306
Case Number: 2022CV30058
Division: B
SUMMONS
To the Defendant named above:
David Rusch
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to file with the Clerk of this Court an answer or other response to the Complaint filed in this action. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after
such service upon you. Your answer or counterclaim must be accompanied with the applicable filing fee. Service of this Summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within the applicable time period, judgment by default may be entered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the Complaint, without any further notice to you.
A copy of the Complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court. This is a declaratory judgment action to obtain a judicial release of recorded liens more particularly described
in the Complaint. This Summons is issued pursuant to Rule 4 of the Colorado Rules of Civil Procedure.
Dated: November 23, 2022
By: Amanda Ferguson, #44893
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on December 9, 16, 23, 30, 2022 and January 6, 2023
