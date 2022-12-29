PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Joel Stephen Weston a/k/a Joel S. Weston a/k/a Joel Weston, Deceased
Case Number 2022PR30067
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Park County, Colorado on or before April 18, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.
Alex J. Weston
846 D Street, Unit A
Salida, CO 81201
Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):
Ambler Keenan Mitchell Johnson LLC
Ilya Lyubimskiy, Reg. No. 48759
Elizabeth D. Mitchell, Reg. No. 31346
950 South Cherry Street, Suite 1650
Denver, CO 80246
Phone Number: (303) 407-1542
Fax Number: (303) 321-1899
E-mail: ilya@ambler-keenan.com
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on December 16, 23 and 30, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.