PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Joel Stephen Weston a/k/a Joel S. Weston a/k/a Joel Weston, Deceased

Case Number 2022PR30067

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Park County, Colorado on or before April 18, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.

Alex J. Weston

846 D Street, Unit A

Salida, CO 81201

Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):

Ambler Keenan Mitchell Johnson LLC

Ilya Lyubimskiy, Reg. No. 48759

Elizabeth D. Mitchell, Reg. No. 31346

950 South Cherry Street, Suite 1650

Denver, CO 80246

Phone Number: (303) 407-1542

Fax Number: (303) 321-1899

E-mail: ilya@ambler-keenan.com

Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on December 16, 23 and 30, 2022

