NOTICE OF BUDGET
(Pursuant to 29-1-106, C.R.S.)
Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Board of Directors of the South Park Ambulance District for the ensuing year of 2021; a copy of such proposed budget has been filed in the office of the South Park Ambulance District, where the same is open for public inspection; such proposed budget will be considered at the special meeting of the Board of Directors of South Park Ambulance District to be held at 911 Castello, Fairplay, Colorado on November 17, 2020, at 6:00 p.m.
Any interested elector of South Park Ambulance District may inspect the proposed budget and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget.
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on Nov. 13, 2020
