PUBLIC
NOTICE
TOWN OF FAIRPLAY, COLORADO
ORDINANCE No. 6
(SERIES OF 2023)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE TOWN OF FAIRPLAY, COLORADO, ACTING BY AND THROUGH ITS WATER AND WASTEWATER ENTERPRISE, AUTHORIZING A COLORADO WATER RESOURCES AND POWER DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY LOAN TO FINANCE CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS TO THE TOWN’S WATER AND WASTEWATER SYSTEM; AUTHORIZING EXECUTION OF A LOAN AGREEMENT AND BOND TO EVIDENCE THE LOAN; AND PROVIDING FOR PAYMENT OF THE BOND FROM THE OPERATION OF THE JOINT WATER AND WASTEWATER SYSTEM.
WHEREAS, the Town of Fairplay, Colorado, is a municipal corporation duly organized and operating as a statutory town under the Constitution and laws of the State of Colorado (unless otherwise indicated, capitalized terms used in this preamble shall have the meanings set forth in Section 1 of this Ordinance); and
WHEREAS, the Town is the owner and operator of a water and wastewater utility (referred to in this preamble as the “System”) and the Town operates and maintains the System as a single public utility and income-producing project; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to Ordinance No. 2, Series 2018 of the Town and Section 2-7-30 of the Municipal Code of the Town, the System has been established by the Town as an “enterprise” under the Colorado Constitution Article X, Section 20 (“TABOR”); and
WHEREAS, in calendar year 2022 the System was, and in calendar year 2023 the System continues to be, operated as a government-owned business authorized to issue its own revenue bonds and receiving under 10% of annual revenue in grants from all State and local governments combined, and the System is an enterprise within the meaning of TABOR; and
WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees is acting hereunder as the governing body of the Enterprise; and
WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees has determined, for the benefit of the Town and its inhabitants, that it is necessary to finance the addition of a cartridge filtration system to the System’s water treatment plant to upgrade instrumentation and controls and rehabilitate the infiltration gallery; and
WHEREAS the Colorado Water Resources and Power Development Authority, a body corporate and political subdivision of the State, has established and administers a Drinking Water Revolving Fund to enable the State to comply with the provisions of the federal Safe Drinking Water Act of 1996 and has entered into the Federal Capitalization Agreement (as defined in the Loan Agreement) to enable the CWRPDA to make capitalization grant payments pursuant to the federal Safe Drinking Water Act of 1996; and
WHEREAS, the CWRPDA has approved a loan from its Drinking Water Revolving Fund for funding of the Project, the terms of which are set forth in the Loan Agreement; and
WHEREAS, the Town’s repayment obligation under the Loan Agreement will be evidenced by a governmental agency bond to be issued by the Town to the CWRPDA, and the Bond shall constitute a special revenue obligation of the Town to be paid from the income and revenues derived from the operation and use of the System less reasonable and necessary current expenses of the Town of operating, maintaining and repairing the System and, after consideration, the Board of Trustees has determined that the execution of the Loan Agreement and the issuance of the Bond to the CWRPDA is to the best advantage of the Town; and
WHEREAS, as an obligation of the Enterprise, voter approval in advance is not required under TABOR for the execution of the Loan Agreement or the issuance of the Bond; and
WHEREAS, upon its issuance, the Bond will be secured by a lien on the Net Revenue of the System that is on a parity with that of the Town’s outstanding Series 2018 Note; and
WHEREAS, the form of the Loan Agreement and the Bond have been presented to the Town and made available upon request to the Board of Trustees; now, therefore,
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF FAIRPLAY, COLORADO:
Section 1. Definitions. The following terms shall have the following meanings as used in this Ordinance:
“Additional Parity Obligations” means one or more series of additional bonds, notes, interim securities or other obligations issued by the Town having a lien on the Net Revenue which is on a parity with the lien of the Bond and the Series 2018 Note.
“Board of Trustees” means the Board of Trustees of the Town, acting as the governing body of the Enterprise.
“Bond” means the governmental agency Bond to be issued by the Town to the CWRPDA pursuant to the Loan Agreement, the form of which is set forth in Exhibit D to the Loan Agreement.
“C.R.S.” means the Colorado Revised Statutes, as amended and supplemented.
“CWRPDA” means the Colorado Water Resources and Power Development Authority, a body corporate and political subdivision of the State.
“Debt Service Requirements” means the principal of and interest on, and any premium due in connection with the redemption of the Bond, the Series 2018 Note, any Additional Parity Obligations or any other securities payable from the Net Revenues, excluding any amounts provided for with capitalized interest or other funds actually on hand and irrevocably committed to the payment of Debt Service Requirements.
“Enabling Law” means Part 4 of Article 35, Title 31, C.R.S., the Supplemental Public Securities Act, the and all other laws of the State establishing the power of the Town to complete the financing contemplated by this Ordinance.
“Enterprise” means the “Town of Fairplay, Colorado, Water and Wastewater Enterprise” which has been established pursuant to Ordinance No. 2, Series 2018 and the provisions of Section 2-7-30 of the Municipal Code of the Town, and the operation of which is accounted for in the Utility Fund.
“Financing Documents” means the Loan Agreement and the Bond.
“Generally Accepted Accounting Principles” means accounting principles, methods and terminology followed and construed for enterprises which are employed in business comparable to the business of the Town, as amended from time to time
“Improvements” means the addition, extension, enlargement, betterment, replacement or improvement or any combination thereof, of facilities, other property, any project, or any interest therein, but not including reconstruction, replacement, repair or other renewal of existing facilities that does not increase the capacity of the System.
“Income” means all income from rates, fees or charges for the services furnished by, or the direct or indirect use of, the System, together with any interest income of the System not specifically excluded from the lien of this Ordinance. To the extent provided by resolution or ordinance of the Town, the Income may exclude particular funds or revenues and may also include, for the purpose of determining compliance with the payment, accumulation and coverage requirements hereof, any other funds contributed to the System for use in paying Debt Service Requirements or Operation and Maintenance Expenses.
“Loan Agreement” means the Loan Agreement between the Town and the CWRPDA pursuant to which the CWRPDA is to make a loan to the Town from its Drinking Water Revolving Fund.
“Net Revenue” means the Income remaining after deducting Operation and Maintenance Expenses.
“Operation and Maintenance Expenses” means all reasonable and current expenses of the Town, paid or accrued, of operating, maintaining and repairing the System, and shall include, without limiting the generality of the foregoing, legal and overhead expenses of the various Town departments directly related and reasonably allocable to the administration of the System, insurance premiums, the reasonable charges of depository banks and paying agents, contractual services, professional services required by this Ordinance or any other applicable requirement, salaries and administrative expenses, labor and the cost of materials and supplies used for current operation, but shall not include any allowance for depreciation, liabilities incurred by the Town as the result of its negligence (as determined by a court of law) in the operation of the System, improvements, extensions, enlargements or betterments or any charges for the accumulation of reserves for capital replacements.
“Ordinance” means this Ordinance which authorizes the execution of the Loan Agreement and the issuance of the Bond, including any amendments properly made hereto.
“Prime Rate” means the prevailing commercial interest rate established pursuant to the terms of the Loan Agreement.
“Project” means the financing of improvements to the existing System, including the addition of cartridge filtration to the System’s water treatment plant, the upgrading of instrumentation and controls, and the rehabilitation of the infiltration gallery.
“Project Costs” means the Town’s costs properly attributable to the Project, or any parts thereof, and permitted by the provisions of the Enabling Law.
“Pro Rata Portion” means when used with respect to a required credit to the accounts or subaccounts established for the payment of the principal of and interest on the Bond, the Series 2018 Note and any Additional Parity Obligations, the dollar amount derived by dividing the amount of principal or interest to come due on the next principal or interest payment date by the number of monthly credits required to be made prior to such payment date.
“Series 2018 Note” means the Town of Fairplay, Colorado, acting by and through its Water and Wastewater Enterprise, Water and Wastewater Enterprise Revenue Note, Series 2018, which Series 2018 Note was issued in the original aggregate principal amount of $3,745,300 to ZB, N.A., dba Vectra Bank Colorado, acting as lender and the initial purchaser of the Series 2018 Note.
“State” means the State of Colorado.
“Supplemental Public Securities Act” means Part 2 of Article 57 of Title 11, C.R.S.
“System” means the combined water and wastewater system owned and operated by the Town, comprising the sanitation activities, services and facilities of the Town related to collection, pretreatment, treatment, advanced treatment, re-use and discharge of sewerage and wastewaters and the municipal water system of the Town, together with all equipment and Improvements to the System, including, without limitation, the Project, and any other property or facilities hereafter specifically added to the System by ordinance of the Board of Trustees.
“Town” means the Town of Fairplay, Colorado.
“Utility Fund” means the Town’s Utility Fund, a propriety fund of the Town which is used to account for the revenues and expenditures of the Enterprise, and any additional funds established hereafter for such purpose.
“2018 Ordinance” means the Note Ordinance adopted by the Board of Trustees on June 14, 2018 authorizing the execution and delivery of the Series 2018 Note.
Section 2. Approval of Loan Agreement and Authorization of Bond. Pursuant to and in accordance with the State Constitution and the Enabling Law, the Bond shall be issued by the Town, acting by and through the Enterprise. The form of the Loan Agreement setting forth the terms, conditions and details of the Bond and the procedures relating thereto, is incorporated herein by reference and is hereby approved; all Town officials and employees are hereby directed to take such actions as are necessary and appropriate to fulfill the obligations of the Town under the Financing Documents. The Town shall enter into the Loan Agreement and deliver the Bond in substantially the form presented to the Town at or prior to this meeting of the Board of Trustees with only such changes as are not inconsistent herewith; provided that such documents may be completed, corrected, or revised as deemed necessary by the parties thereto in order to carry out the purposes of this Ordinance. The accomplishment of the Project and the payment of Project Costs are hereby authorized, approved, and ordered. It is hereby determined that the date of final maturity of the Bond does not exceed the estimated life of the Project.
Section 3. Details for Bond. The Bond shall be in substantially the form set forth in Exhibit D to the Loan Agreement with such changes thereto, not inconsistent herewith, as may be necessary or desirable and approved by the officials of the Town executing the same (whose manual or facsimile signatures thereon shall constitute conclusive evidence of such approval). The Bond shall be in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $300,150.00, shall bear interest at a net effective rate not to exceed three percent (3.00%) per annum, and shall be payable semi-annually and mature not more than twenty years from the date of its issuance, as more particularly set forth in the Loan Agreement. The Bond may provide for a late charge (penalty interest rate) in an amount equal to the greater of twelve percent (12%) per annum or the Prime Rate plus one half of one percent per annum on late payments; provided however, such late charge rate shall not exceed the maximum rate permitted by law. For a period not to exceed one year from the effective date of this Ordinance, the Board of Trustees hereby delegates to the Mayor, or in the absence of the Mayor, the Mayor Pro Tem, the right to determine, within the parameters established above, the final principal of, interest rate for and loan term for the Bond.
Section 4. Pledge for Payment of the Bond.
(a) Pledge of Net Revenue. The Net Revenue is hereby pledged to the payment of the Bond and the amounts due under the Loan Agreement. The Bond shall constitute a first lien upon the Net Revenue, but not necessarily an exclusive first lien. Pursuant to and in accordance with Section 11-57-208, C.R.S., Net Revenue, as received by or otherwise credited to the Town, shall immediately be subject to the lien of the pledge stated above without any physical delivery, filing, or further act. The lien of each such pledge, and the obligation to perform the contractual provisions made in this Ordinance, the 2018 Ordinance and the Financing Documents, shall have priority over any or all other obligations and liabilities of the Town except as may be otherwise provided in this Ordinance, in the 2018 Ordinance or in the Financing Documents. The lien of the above pledge shall be valid, binding, and enforceable as against all persons having claims of any kind in tort, contract, or otherwise against the Town irrespective of whether such persons have notice of such liens.
(b) Establishment of Accounts. There is hereby reaffirmed the Utility Fund, which shall continue to be maintained by the Town to carry out the terms and provisions of this Ordinance and the Loan Agreement.
(c) Flow of Funds. The Town shall credit to the Utility Fund all Income immediately upon receipt. The Town shall pay from the Utility Fund all Operation and Maintenance Expenses as they become due and payable. After such payment or the allocation of Income to such payment, the Town shall apply the Net Revenue in the following order of priority:
FIRST, to the credit of or deposit in the accounts or subaccounts established for the payment of interest on the Bond, the Series 2018 Note and any Additional Parity Obligations, the Pro Rata Portion equal to the interest coming due on the next succeeding interest payment date for the respective obligations;
SECOND, to the credit of or deposit in the accounts or subaccounts established for the payment of principal of the Bond, the Series 2018 Note and any Additional Parity Obligations, the Pro Rata Portion equal to the principal coming due on the next succeeding principal payment date for the respective obligations;
THIRD, to the credit of any reserve accounts established for the payment of the Bond, the Series 2018 Note and any Additional Parity Obligations, the amounts required in the ordinances or related documents authorizing and controlling the establishment of such reserve accounts; and
FOURTH, to the credit of or deposit in the accounts or subaccounts established for the payment of principal of and interest on other obligations the payment of which is subordinate to the payment of the Bond, the Series 2018 Note and any Additional Parity Obligations, the Pro Rata Portion equal to the principal of or interest on such obligations coming due on the next succeeding payment date for the respective obligations; and
FIFTH, to the credit of any other fund or account as may be designated by the Town, to be used for any lawful purpose, any moneys remaining in the Utility Fund after the payments and accumulations set forth in FIRST through FOURTH hereof.
(d) The Bond Do Not Constitute a Debt. The CWRPDA may not look to any general or other fund of the Town for the payment of the principal of or interest on the Bond, except the funds and accounts pledged thereto pursuant to authority of this Ordinance, and the Bond shall not constitute a debt or an indebtedness of the Town within the meaning of any constitutional or statutory provision or limitation; nor shall they be considered or held to be a general obligation of the Town.
Section 5. Various Findings, Determinations, Declarations and Covenants. The Board of Trustees, having been fully informed of and having considered all the pertinent facts and circumstances, hereby affirms the covenants set forth in Section 2.02 of the Loan Agreement and further finds, determines, declares and covenants that:
(a) Additional Obligations. No bonds, notes, interim securities or other obligations shall be issued payable from the Net Revenue and having a lien thereon which is superior to, on a parity with, or subordinate to the lien of the Bond and the Series 2018 Note unless the requirements set forth in EXHIBIT F of the Loan Agreement, under caption titled “Additional Bonds” have been met, as well as any additional requirements set forth in the 2018 Ordinance.
(b) Maintenance of Rates and Coverage. The Town hereby covenants that it will establish, maintain, enforce and collect rates, fees and charges for services furnished by or the use of the System as required in the provisions set forth in EXHIBIT F of the Loan Agreement under the caption titled “Rate Covenant” as well as any additional requirements provided in the 2018 Ordinance. In the event that the Income at any time is not sufficient to make the payments required by said provisions, the Town covenants to promptly increase such rates, fees and charges to an extent which will ensure compliance with said covenant.
(c) Enterprise Status. The Town has established, and covenants to continue to maintain, the System as an “enterprise” within the meaning of TABOR; provided, however, after calendar year 2023, the Town may disqualify either the System as an “enterprise” in any year in which said disqualification does not materially, adversely affect the enforceability of the covenants made pursuant to this Ordinance. In the event that the System is disqualified as an enterprise and the enforceability of the covenants made pursuant to this Ordinance are materially, adversely affected, the Town covenants to immediately take all actions necessary to (i) qualify the System as an enterprise within the meaning of TABOR and (ii) permit the enforcement of the covenants made herein.
(d) Obligations Currently Secured by Net Revenue. As of the date of this Ordinance, the Series 2018 Note is the only other Town obligation secured by the Net Revenue.
(e) Findings of the Board of Trustees. The Board of Trustees having been fully informed of and having considered all the pertinent facts and circumstances, hereby finds, determines, declares and covenants with the CWRPDA that:
(i) the Enterprise has been duly established and is operating during the current calendar year as an “enterprise” within the meaning of TABOR;
(ii) the Board of Trustees elects to apply all of the provisions of the Supplemental Public Securities Act to the execution of the Loan Agreement and to the issuance of the Bond;
(iii) the execution of the Loan Agreement and the issuance and delivery of the Bond, and all procedures undertaken incident thereto, are in full compliance and conformity with all applicable requirements, provisions and limitations prescribed by the Constitution and the Enabling Law, and all conditions and limitations of the Enabling Law and other applicable law relating to the execution of the Loan Agreement and the issuance and delivery of the Bond have been satisfied; and
(iv) it is in the best interests of the Town and its residents that the Bond be authorized, issued and delivered at the time, in the manner and for the purposes provided in this Ordinance.
Section 6. Approval of Miscellaneous Documents. The Mayor (or in the Mayor’s absence, the Mayor Pro Tem) is hereby authorized and directed to execute the Loan Agreement and all documents and certificates necessary or desirable to effectuate the issuance of the Bond and the financing contemplated by this Ordinance. Additionally, authorized officers and representatives as identified in Exhibit B to the Loan Agreement shall be the Mayor, Frank Just, and the Town Administrator/Clerk, Janell Sciacca.
Section 7. Amendment of Ordinance. This Ordinance may be amended only with the prior written consent of the CWRPDA.
Section 8. Limitation of Actions. Pursuant Section 11-57-212, C.R.S., no action or proceeding concerning the issuance of the Bond shall be maintained against the Town unless commenced within thirty days after the date of passage of this Ordinance.
Section 9. Ratification of Prior Actions. All actions heretofore taken (not inconsistent with the provisions of this Ordinance) by the Board of Trustees or by the officers and employees of the Town directed toward the issuance of the Bond for the purposes herein set forth are hereby ratified, approved and confirmed.
Section 10. Headings. The headings to the various sections and paragraphs to this Ordinance have been inserted solely for the convenience of the reader, are not a part of this Ordinance, and shall not be used in any manner to interpret this Ordinance.
Section 11. Ordinance Irrepealable. After the Bond has been issued, this Ordinance shall constitute a contract between the CWRPDA and the Town, and shall be and remain irrepealable until the Bond and the interest accruing thereon shall have been fully paid, satisfied, and discharged, as herein provided.
Section 12. Severability. It is hereby expressly declared that all provisions hereof and their application are intended to be and are severable. In order to implement such intent, if any provision hereof or the application thereof is determined by a court or administrative body to be invalid or unenforceable, in whole or in part, such determination shall not affect, impair or invalidate any other provision hereof or the application of the provision in question to any other situation; and if any provision hereof or the application thereof is determined by a court or administrative body to be valid or enforceable only if its application is limited, its application shall be limited as required to most fully implement its purpose.
Section 13. Repealer. All orders, bylaws, resolutions and ordinances of the Town, or parts thereof, inconsistent or in conflict with this Ordinance are hereby repealed to the extent only of such inconsistency or conflict.
Section 14. Effective Date. This Ordinance shall take effect thirty days after publication following final passage.
READ, APPROVED AND FINALLY ADOPTED AT A REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF FAIRPLAY, COLORADO, THIS 3RD DAY OF JULY, 2023.
Passed by a vote of 4 for and 0 against and ordered published.
TOWN OF FAIRPLAY, COLORADO
By Frank Just, Mayor
ATTEST:
By Janell Sciacca, Town Clerk
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on July 14, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.