PUBLIC NOTICE
COMBINED NOTICE - PUBLICATION
CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE SALE NO. 2022-0029
To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:
On October 19, 2022, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Park
records.
Original Grantor(s) Shaila Ann Garrard and Richard R Garrard and Richard Thomas Matyja
Original Beneficiary(ies) Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as beneficiary, as nominee for Open Mortgage, LLC
Current Holder of Evidence of Debt AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC
Date of Deed of Trust August 05, 2019
County of Recording Park
Recording Date of Deed of Trust August 06, 2019
Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 757685 Book: N/A Page:
Original Principal Amount $259,000.00
Outstanding Principal Balance $255,918.38
Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: Failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.
THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
PARCEL A:
A part of the NW ¼ SE ¼ of Section 21,
Township 7 South, Range 75 West of 6th P.M. (being a part of a tract sometimes
referred to as the Shawnee Lodge Lot), described as follows:
Beginning at a point whence the Northwest corner of the Northeast quarter of Section
21 bears North 10°14’ West, 2886.6 feet;
thence South 49°30’ West, 150 feet;
thence North 40°30’ West, 150 feet to the True Point of Beginning;
thence South 49°30’ West, 108 feet to corner no. 4 of a tract conveyed to Edington
by Deed recorded in Book 143 at Page 246;
thence North 40°30’ West, 100 feet;
thence North 49°30’ East, 108 feet;
thence South 40°30’ East, 100 feet to the True Point of Beginning,
County of Park, State of Colorado.
PARCEL B:
Beginning at the North Quarter Corner of said Section 21;
thence S 10°14’ East, for a distance of 2886.60 feet;
thence S 49°30’ West, for a distance of 150 feet;
thence N 40°30’ West, for a distance of 114.20 feet to the True Point of Beginning;
thence N 40°30’ West, for a distance of 85.80 feet;
thence N 49°30’ East, for a distance of 44.85 feet;
thence S 12°54’10” East, for a distance of 96.82 feet to the True Point of Beginning;
County of Park, State of Colorado.
PARCEL C:
A tract of land which is a portion of the “Shawnee Lodge Lot”, as shown on a map of
record in the Town Plats 2, designated “map of property belonging to J.W. Price,
Shawnee, Park County, Colorado”,
Said tract of land being more definitely described as follows:
Beginning at a point and corner no. 1 of said Shawnee Lodge Lot whence the
Northwest corner of the Northeast quarter of Section 21,
Township 7 South, Range 73 West of the 6th P.M. bears N 10°14’ West, 2886.6 feet;
thence South 49°30’ West, 150 feet;
thence N 40°30’ West, 250 feet to a point, this point is the True Place of Beginning
and corner no. 1 of the tract being conveyed;
thence S 49°30’ West, 108 feet and corner no. 2;
thence N 40°30’ West, 100 feet and to corner no. 3;
thence N 49°30’ East, 108 feet and to corner no. 4;
thence S 40°30’ East, 100 feet to corner no. 1 and then Place of Beginning,
County of Park, State of Colorado.
PARCEL D:
A tract of land which is a portion of the “Shawnee Lodge Lot”, as shown on a map of
record in the Town Plats 2, designated “map of property belonging to J.W. Price,
Shawnee, Park County, Colorado”,
Said tract of land being more definitely described as follows:
Beginning at a point and corner no. 1 of the tract known as Shawnee Lodge Lot,
whence the Northwest corner of the Northeast quarter of Section 21,
Township 7 South, Range 73 West of the 6th P.M., bears North 10°14’ West, 2886.6
feet;
thence North 40°30’ West, a distance of 200 feet to a point, this point is the True Place of Beginning and corner no. 1 of the tract being conveyed;
thence South 49°30’ West, 150 feet to corner no. 2;
thence North 40°30’ West, 100 feet to corner no. 3;
thence North 49°30’ East, 150 feet to corner no.4;
thence South 40°30’ East, 100 feet to corner no.1 and the Place of Beginning,
County of Park, State of Colorado.
Also known by street address as: 57 West Shawnee Road, Shawnee, CO 80475
Also known by street and number as: 57 W Shawnee Rd, Shawnee, CO 80475.
THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.
NOTICE OF SALE
The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.
THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, 02/16/2023 via remote, web-based auction service, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)' heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys' fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as
provided by law. https://www.govease.com/
First Publication 12/23/2022
Last Publication 1/20/2023
Name of Publication PARK COUNTY REPUBLICAN AND FAIRPLAY FLUME
IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;
DATE: 10/19/2022
Michelle A. Miller, Public Trustee in and for the County of Park, State of Colorado
/s/ Kathleen Wilson
By: Kathleen Wilson, Chief Deputy Public Trustee
The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:
Alexis R Abercrombie #56722
Randall S. Miller & Associates PC 216 16th STREET, SUITE 1210, DENVER, CO 80202 (720) 259-9053
Attorney File # 22CO00228-1
The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.
