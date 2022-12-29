PUBLIC NOTICE
The South Park Telephone Company
Public Notice
The South Park Telephone Company dba Highline Internet provides the following basic telecommunications services throughout its designated service area:
• Single-party voice-grade service with
connectivity to the public switched network
• Local exchange service including local
usage free of per-minute charges
• Duel tone multi-frequency signaling
• Single party revertive calling
• Access to emergency services
• Access to operator services
• Access to directory assistance
• Toll blocking, 900 & 976 blocking and extended community calling blocking options without charge to qualified low-income customers.
Basic services are offered at the following rates:
Single-Party Residence Service $29.98*
Single-Party Business Service $39.98*
Residential Federal Subscriber Line
Charge-Single Line $6.50
Business Federal Subscriber Line
Charge-Multi Line $9.20
Residential Touch Tone Service No Charge
Business Touch Tone Service No Charge
*The above rates do not include charges for long distance, operator services, Directory Assistance, 911 emergency service, or other state and federal, state or local taxes and fees.
Discounts are available to low-income customers who qualify for participating in Lifeline telephone assistance programs. For information concerning these programs, please call Highline Internet at 888.212-0054.
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on December 30, 2022
