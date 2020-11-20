PARK COUNTY
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
LAND USE CASES
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on DECEMBER 15, 2020 a public hearing will be held virtually (by electronic participation) before the Park County BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT AND PLANNING COMMISSION at 9:00 AM, via Zoom, to consider the following Land Use applications. To join the meeting, go to www.Zoom.com and use the following login information:
MeetingID: 632627219, Password: 04408, or dial in at (669)900-6833.
BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
APPROVAL OF MINUTES from November 10, 2020
LAND USE PUBLIC HEARINGS:
VARIANCE CASE #20SET-06
Property is Harris Park Estates Unit 1, Block 9, Lot 3, addressed as 85 Linn Road, Bailey. The applicant is requesting a twenty-five-foot variance from the thirty-foot setback from a structure to the east side lot line, and an eleven-foot variance from the thirty-foot setback from a structure to the west side lot line in order to build a residence.
APPLICANT: Joseph Waggoner
VARIANCE CASE #20SET-07
Property is Roland Valley Unit 4 Lot 35, addressed as 15 Brookside Drive, Bailey. The applicant is requesting a 15-foot variance from the front property line setback requirement in order to build a garage.
APPLICANT: Beth Jones
PLANNING COMMISSION
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
APPROVAL OF MINUTES from November 10, 2020
LAND USE PUBLIC HEARINGS:
PLAT AMENDMENT CASE #20AMN-07
Property is the majority of the Garo townsite and Garo State Addition lots 1, 2, 11, 12, 22, 23, and 33, T11 R76 S09. The applicant is requesting to combine the lots into 3 parcels of 17.54, 17.67, and 26.38 acres.
APPLICANT: Jeff Paffrath
CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT CASE #20CUP-07
Property is parts of Sections 8, 17, and 18, T07 R72, addressed as 228 South Pine Drive, Bailey. The applicant is requesting a conditional use permit for a Conference and Retreat Facility on a 121.94 acre Residentially zoned lot.
APPLICANT: Tracie Hulbert
REZONING CASE #20ZON-05
Property is part of the SE ¼ S20 and the SW ¼ S21, T90 R78, addressed as 6793 County Road 14, Fairplay. The applicant is requesting to rezone the lot from Mining to Residential.
APPLICANT: Mickey Florio
PUBLIC COMMENT
Copies of the applications, staff reports and other materials submitted by the required deadline (see below) can be viewed on the County’s website.
For all those wishing to be heard it is strongly encouraged to submit written comments in advance of the hearing. If you plan to submit pictures, photos or other documentation, you must submit it to Park County by email to planner@parkco.us or send a hard copy to Park County to the attention of Park County Planning Department P.O. Box 1598 Fairplay, CO 80440 to arrive no later than 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020. Any pictures, photos or other documentation, or any written comment over two (2) pages, or submitted after 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020, will not be considered. THIS WILL BE A VIRTUAL MEETING ONLY. The access link to and call-in number for the hearing will be provided on the December 15, 2020 agenda for the Board of Adjustment and Planning Commission posted on the Park County website. For more information please visit the Park County Website at www.parkco.us or call Park County at (719) 836-4201, or the Planning Department at (719) 836-4292 between the hours of 7:00 AM and 6:00 PM, Monday through Thursday. Park County Offices are closed on Fridays.
BECAUSE OF INCREASING COVID19 CASES IN THE COUNTY, ALL PARK COUNTY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED NOVEMBER 23 – NOVEMBER 27, REOPENING ON NOVEMBER 30TH WITH LIMITED CAPACITY.
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on Nov. 20, 2020.
