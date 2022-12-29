PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice of Sale
Unless past due amounts are paid in full, Contents unknown. Belonging to Sam Barker whose last known address is 24512 Apple St New Hall, CA 91321 and stored in Unit #53, Ashley Farraro whose last known address is 64 Carbine Road Jefferson, CO and stored in unit #PJ23 will be sold at auction or otherwise disposed of at this location after December 24, 2022.
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on December 23 and 30, 2022
