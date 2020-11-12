Notice of Sale of Goods
to include units 37 Crabtree. 52 Mendoza B47 Rauer B55 Traver.
Crabtree GMC Envoy no key or title, Mendoza Track Camper Insert, 2 Trailers (one short dual wheel work trailer with boxes and one flat bed with scaffolding).
Household Items, furniture, art, grow equipment - lights and accessories.
Saturday November 28, at 10:00 AM. Alma Super Storage 54854 Hwy 9
Alma, 719836-2270
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume.
First Publication on Nov. 13, 2020
Second Publication on Nov. 27, 2020
