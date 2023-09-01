PUBLIC NOTICE

The contents of storage unit 409 will be sold or otherwise disposed of 

on or after September 12

Located at Deer Creek Storage

4844 County Road 43

Bailey CO 80421

Unit belonging to Cameron Webb.  

Last known address 238 McDougal Road

Bailey CO 80421

Amount owing is $1361

Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on September 1 and 8, 2023

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.