PUBLIC NOTICE
& OPPORTUNITY TO COMMENT
Issuance of Rec Event & Research Permits and Renewal of Priority Use O&G Permit
USDA Forest Service
Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands
South Park Ranger District
Park and Teller Counties, Colorado
The Forest Service is considering application materials for the issuance of two new special-use permits as well as the renewal of one expired permit for activities authorized under previous permits and/or approvals on the South Park Ranger District of the Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands (PSICC). Authorizations resulting from this process would include one 5-year Recreation Event Permit, one 5-year Research Permit, and one 10-year Priority Use Outfitting & Guiding Permit; the organizations for which applications are being considered are Mountain Top Cycling Club, Denver Botanic Gardens, Inc., and Colorado Christian Service Camp, Inc., respectively.
A comment period is being provided to allow those parties interested in or affected by this action an opportunity to make their concerns known and raise any substantive issues prior to a decision being made by the Responsible Official.
This action is expected to be categorically excluded from documentation in an environmental impact statement (EIS) or an environmental assessment (EA). The applicable categories of action are identified in agency procedures as 36 CFR 220.6(d)(12): Issuance of a new authorization or amendment of an existing authorization for recreation special uses that occur on existing roads or trails, in existing facilities, in existing recreation sites, or in areas where such activities are allowed; 36 CFR 220.6(e)(3): Approval, modification, or continuation of special uses that require less than 20 acres of NFS lands; and 36 CFR 220.6(d)(11): Issuance of a new special use authorization to replace an existing or expired special use authorization, when such issuance is to account only for administrative changes, such as a change in ownership of authorized improvements or expiration of the current authorization, and where there are no changes to the authorized facilities or increases in the scope or magnitude of authorized activities.
Comments concerning this action will be accepted for 30 calendar days following publication of this notice in the Fairplay Flume, the newspaper of record. Electronic comments in common formats (.doc, .pdf, .rtf, .txt) may be submitted to Samantha.Eaton@usda.gov. Alternatively, comments may be mailed to: USDA Forest Service, South Park Ranger District, ATTN: Josh Voorhis, District Ranger at PO Box 219 (320 US Highway 285) Fairplay, CO 80440; faxed to: 719-836-3875; or hand-delivered to the above address during normal business hours (M-F 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., excluding Federal holidays). For additional information, contact Samantha Eaton Jensen, Recreation Special Uses Permit Administrator, by phone or email at 719-293-3510 or Samantha.Eaton@usda.gov.
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on July 14, 2023
