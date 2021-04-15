NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Daniel Bogert, a/k/a Daniel John Bogert, Deceased
Case Number 2021-PR-30019
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required ‘to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Park, County, Colorado on or before August 20, 2021 or the claims may be forever barred.
Ed Hartshorn, attorney
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume.
First Publication Date: Apr. 16, 2021
Last Publication Date: Apr. 30, 2021
