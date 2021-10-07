PUBLIC NOTICE
PARK COUNTY
NOTICE OF ELECTION
In accordance with provisions of Section 1-12-1 1 1.7, Colorado State Statutes, notice is hereby given for a Mail Ballot Coordinated Election to be held in Park County, Tuesday, November 2. 2021 . The Designated Election Official is Debra A. Green. Park County Clerk and Recorder.
PER HOUSE BILL 13-1303
If you do not receive a ballot, please contact the Park County Clerk and Recorder at 719-836-4333.
A Voter Service and Polling Center is available for Voter registration, changes, ADA accessible voting, replacement ballot, original ballot, and ballot drop off. An accessible voting device will be available to voters who wish to relinquish their ballots at the Voter Service and Polling Center
Fairplay Clerk and Recorder’s Office:
856 Castello Ave. Fairplay, CO
Starting: October 25th-October 29th
Monday through Friday 8am — 5pm
Saturday October 30th 8am — 12pm
Monday November 1st 8am — 5pm
Election Day, November 2nd 7am — 7pm
Platte Canyon Fire Protection District:
153 Delwood Dr. Bailey, CO
Election Day, November 2nd 7am — 7pm
**.Also 24 hour drop-off locations are available, starting October 11, at the Park County Clerk and Recorders Office, 856 Castello Ave. Fairplay and 59865 Highway 28 Bailey, and the Platte Canyon Fire Station,153 Delwood Dr., Bailey.**
On Tuesday, November 2nd, Election Day, The Fairplay Clerk and Recorder’s office, 856 Castello Ave., Fairplay, and the Platte Canyon Fire Protection District, 153 Delwood Dr., Bailey will accept ballots from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. Ballots must be received no later than 7:00 pm Tuesday, November 2nd in order to be counted in this election. Post marks do not count.
Election Contact information:
Part County Clerk and Recorder. 856 Castello Ave., PO Box 220, Fairplay, CO 80440. Phone: 719-836-4333.
For more information and Sample Ballots: Go to www.parkco.us or visit our Fairplay and Bailey Clerk and Recorder’s Offices.
In Testimony Whereof, I have hereunto set my hand and affixed the seal of the County of Park.
Debra A. Green
Park County Clerk
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on October 1, 8, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.