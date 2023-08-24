PUBLIC NOTICE

Breckenridge Stor'N'Go

085 Huron Rd

Breckenridge, CO 80424

970-453-2270

Storage Auction on:

September 2nd at 12pm

Including: house goods, electronics, etc.

Matthew Rodriguez

PO box 7754

Breckenridge, CO 80424

Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on August 25 and September 1, 2023

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.