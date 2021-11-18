PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Wayne Eugene Gooden, Deceased Case Number 2021 PR 30057

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to

District Court of Park, County, Colorado or on or before March 1, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.

Whitney A, Hey, #51575

517 S. Cascade Ave., Suite A

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Whitney A, Hey, #51575

FAMILY LAW GROUP, PC

517 S. Cascade Ave., Suite A

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Phone #: (719) 687-2328

Fax #: (719) 687-2378

Email: whitney@familylawgroup.us

As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on November 5, 12, 19, 2021

