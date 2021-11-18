PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Wayne Eugene Gooden, Deceased Case Number 2021 PR 30057
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to
District Court of Park, County, Colorado or on or before March 1, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.
Whitney A, Hey, #51575
517 S. Cascade Ave., Suite A
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Attorney for Personal Representative:
Whitney A, Hey, #51575
FAMILY LAW GROUP, PC
517 S. Cascade Ave., Suite A
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Phone #: (719) 687-2328
Fax #: (719) 687-2378
Email: whitney@familylawgroup.us
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on November 5, 12, 19, 2021
