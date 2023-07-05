PUBLIC NOTICE
County Court
Park County, Colorado
300 Fourth St., P.O. Box 190, Fairplay, CO 80440
In the Matter of the Petition of:
Elisa Doring Canali
Adult
For a Change of Name to:
Elisa Canali Frazier
Case Number: 2023C28
Division A Courtroom A
PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Public Notice is given on 5-31-23 that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Park County Court.
The Petition requests that the name of
Elisa Doring Canali
be changed to
Elisa Canali Frazier
By /s/ Rhiannon J Newman
Clerk of Court/Deputy Clerk
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on June 23, 30 and July 7, 2023
