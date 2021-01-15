DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION 1, COLORADO
DECEMBER 2020 WATER RESUME PUBLICATION
TO: ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN WATER APPLICATIONS IN WATER DIV. 1
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are notified that the following is a resume of all water right applications and certain amendments filed in the Office of the Water Clerk during the month of DECEMBER 2020 for each County affected.
20CW3202 RANDK, LLC, MOUNTAIN MUTUAL RESERVOIR COMPANY, and NORTH FORK ASSOCIATES, LLC; RandK, LLC, c/o Rodney Morgan, 29222 Marys Drive, Conifer, CO 80433; Email: rmorgan@portmorgan.com; Telephone: (303) 335-76696; Mountain Mutual Reservoir Company, 6949 Highway 73, Suite 15, Evergreen, CO 80439; Email: 613blatch@gmail.com; Telephone: (303) 989-6932; and North Fork Associates, LLC, 2686 S. Yukon Ct., Denver, CO 80227; Email 613blatch@gmail.com; Telephone: (303) 988-7111. Please direct all correspondence concerning this Application to: Aaron Ladd, Esq., Vranesh and Raisch, LLP, 5303 Spine Road, Suite 202, Boulder, CO 80301; Email: asl@vrlaw.com; Telephone: (303) 443-6151. APPLICATION FOR PLAN FOR AUGMENTATION INCLUDING EXCHANGE, APPROPRIATIVE RIGHT OF EXCHANGE AND TO VACATE PRIOR AUGMENTATION PLAN IN JEFFERSON AND PARK COUNTIES. CLAIM NO. 1: APPLICATION FOR APPROVAL OF A PLAN FOR AUGMENTATION AND EXCHANGE PROJECT RIGHT 2. Names of Structures to be Augmented and General Description: Co-Applicant RandK owns 45.37 acres, consisting of two parcels of land, located in the SW1/4 of the SW1/4 of Section 22 and the NW1/4, Section 27, Township 6 South, Range 71 West of the 6th P.M., consisting of Apache Trail Subdivision Lot 1, a/k/a, 29222 Mary’s Dr., Conifer, Colorado 80433 and Apache Trail Subdivision Lot 2, a/k/a, 11609 Apache Trail, Conifer, Colorado 80433, as shown on the map attached as Exhibit A (together the “RandK Property”). RandK seeks an augmentation plan using water associated with 3.3 shares of Mountain Mutual Reservoir Company (“MMRC”) to replace out-of-priority pumping from two wells serving three residential units on the RandK Property, consisting of one single family residence and one duplex. As described below, Co-Applicant seeks to vacate the augmentation plan decreed in Case No. 96CW1048, which plan currently serves McCarthy Well No. 1, described below. The wells to be augmented pursuant to this augmentation plan are: a. The McCarthy Well No. 1: Permit No. 66495-F, decreed in Case No. 96CW1048, Water Division 1, entered December 23, 1996, for domestic purposes within a single-family residence and fire protection purposes. The McCarthy Well No. 1 was made absolute in Case No. 11CW166. The McCarthy Well No. 1 is located on Apache Trail Lot 1 in the SW1/4 of the SW1/4 of Section 22, Township 6 South, Range 71 West of the 6th P.M., at a point 330 feet from the south line and 150 feet from the west line of said Section 22. b. The Page Well 30054: Permit No. 30054-A, decreed in Case No. W-1572, Water Division 1, entered December 26, 1972, for domestic purposes. The Page Well 30054 is located on the Apache Trail Lot in the S1/2 of the NW1/4 of the NW1/4, Section 27, Township 6 South, Range 71 West of the 6th P.M. The UTM coordinate for the well is 471541 E, 4372965 N, Zone 13, NAD 83. 3. Water Rights to be used for Augmentation Purposes: RandK is the owner of the augmentation plan decreed in Case No. 96CW1048, which currently augments out-of-priority depletions associated with the McCarthy Well No. 1, described above. RandK seeks to vacate the augmentation plan decreed in Case No. 96CW1048 in order to utilize the 1.1 MMRC share associated with that prior augmentation plan in this case. In addition, RandK is under contract to purchase an additional 2.2 shares of MMRC for this augmentation plan. In sum, RandK owns 3.3 shares of MMRC to satisfy its augmentation needs in this case, which represents 0.075 acre-feet firm yield from the Guiraud 3T Ditch, 0.029 acre-feet of water stored in Spinney Mountain Reservoir, and 0.035 acre-feet storage space in Maddox Reservoir. These water rights associated with the 3.3 shares of MMRC are more particularly described as follows: a. Guiraud 3T Ditch. MMRC owns 3.481 cubic feet per second of the water rights decreed in the Guiraud 3T Ditch as follows:
Adjudication Date Appropriation Date Amount
Oct. 18, 1889 July 1, 1867 20 cfs
(Original Adjudication
Water District 23)
The Guiraud 3T Ditch headgate is located on the South bank of the Middle Fork of the South Platte River in the NE1/4, Section 8, Township 11 South, Range 76 West, 6th P.M., Park County, Colorado, at a point whence the Northeast Corner of the NE1/4 of said Section 8 bears North 63° 35” East, 1,305 feet. Originally decreed for irrigation uses, this water right has been subject to various change proceedings. Past decrees have determined the average annual consumptive use under the Guiraud 3T Ditch to be 21.825 acre feet per year per 1.0 cfs. MMRC therefore owns 75.972 acre-feet of consumptive use replacement water associated with its 3.481 cfs interest in the Guiraud 3T Ditch. The firm yield of Guiraud 3T Ditch owned by MMRC is shown on Exhibit B. b. Spinney Mountain Reservoir. Located on the South Platte River, with the left abutment of the dam at a point whence the Southwest corner of Section 36, Township 12 South, Range 74 West, 6th P.M., Park County, Colorado, bears South 23o26’ West a distance of 8,314.3 feet. North Fork Associates/MMRC have a deeded right from the City of Aurora for a firm annual delivery of 80 acre-feet from the water decreed to the Spinney Mountain Reservoir including but not limited to the following:
Decree
Appropriation Date
Amount (Acre-Feet)
1973; Case No. W-7395
March 26, 1973
86,000
The waters are decreed for domestic, irrigation, municipal and all other beneficial uses. As stated in a special warranty deed dated March 23, 1987, recorded in Park County on May 29, 1987, at Book 411, Page 876, from the City of Aurora, grantor, to Mountain Mutual Reservoir Company and North Fork Associates, LLC, grantees, the supply of water which is lawfully available to the Seller and subject to this Agreement includes an undivided interest in the right of first use of a firm yield of 80 acre-feet of water per annum from “any of the water rights owned by Aurora and decreed for storage in Spinney Mountain Reservoir.” MMRC’s allocation of storage in Spinney Mountain Reservoir is set forth in Exhibit C. c. Maddox Reservoir. The Maddox Reservoir is located in the NE1/4 SW1/4, Section 22, Township 7 South, Range 73 West of the 6th P.M. in Park County. It was adjudicated on November 11, 1971 with an appropriation date of May 31, 1905. It is decreed for multiple purposes including irrigation, domestic, fish culture and recreation with a capacity of 54.0 acre-feet. It is filled by the Maddox Reservoir Feeder Ditch, which diverts from the North Fork of the South Platte River in the NE1/4, SE1/4, SW1/4, Section 22, Township 7 South, Range 73 West of the 6th P.M. and decreed as an alternate point of diversion for the Slaght Ditch. Allocation of storage in Maddox Reservoir is attached as Exhibit D. d. Lower Sacramento Creek Reservoir. The Lower Sacramento Creek Reservoir Company, a Colorado corporation, owns and operates the Lower Sacramento Creek Reservoir No. 1. The reservoir is located in the NE 1/4 NW 1/4, Section 32, and the SE 1/4 SW 1/4, Section 29, Township 9 South, Range 77 West, 6th P.M., Park County, Colorado. North Fork Associates owns 932 shares of a total of 3,700 shares in the Company (a 25.2% interest). The reservoir has been constructed and is entitled to store water under the following decree:
Adjudication Date
Appropriation Date
Amount
Case No. W-7741-74
July 25, 1974
40 a.f.
Case No. 84CW250
Use of Res. as Recharge Facility
Case No. 85CW465
Use of Res. as Recharge Facility
The water may be used for domestic, municipal, commercial, industrial, irrigation, fish and wildlife propagation, recreational and all other beneficial purposes, including exchange to compensate for depletions in the South Platte River and its tributaries. Other owners in the reservoir have transferred water rights to Lower Sacramento Creek Reservoir No. 1 in which Applicants have no interest. e. Nickerson No. 2 Ditch. The Nickerson No. 2 Ditch, with a South Platte Priority No. 262 and North Fork Drainage Priority No. 24 has an appropriation date of May 1, 1872 as adjudicated by the District Court for Park County on May 22, 1913 in the amount of 0.65 of a cubic-foot-per-second. The headgate is located on the North bank of Deer Creek at a point whence the E1/4 Corner, Section 9, Township 7 South, Range 72 West of the 6th P.M., bears North 58º15’ East, 2,320 feet and has historically irrigated approximately 35 acres adjacent to Deer Creek in the SE1/4 Section 9, NW1/4 Section 15, and NE1/4 Section 16, Township 7 South, Range 72 West of the 6th P.M. all in Park County. f. Parmalee No. 1 Ditch. The Parmalee No. 1 Ditch, with a South Platte Priority No. 251 and North Fork Drainage Priority No. 14 has an appropriation date of May 1, 1867 as adjudicated by the District Court for Park County on May 22, 1913 in the amount of 0.52 of a cubic-foot-per-second. In that decree the headgate was located on the North bank of Deer Creek at a point whence the S1/4 Corner of Section 32, Township 6 South, Range 72 West of the 6th P.M., bears South 70° 6’ East, 1,210 feet. Water Division No. 1 District Court Case No. W-7434 changed the location of the headgate to the Nickerson No. 2 Ditch, as shown above. g. Carruthers No. 2 Ditch. The Carruthers No. 2 Ditch, with a South Platte Priority No. 250 and North Fork Drainage Priority No. 13 has an appropriation date of May 1, 1867 as adjudicated by the District Court for Park County on May 22, 1913 in the amount of 0.52 of a cubic-foot-per-second. In that decree the headgate was located on the North bank of Deer Creek at a point whence the S1/4 Corner between Section 31 and 32, Township 6 South, Range 72 West of the 6th P.M., bears North 85° 30’ East, 1,398 feet. Water Division No. 1 District Court Case No. W-7434 changed the location of the headgate for 0.28 of a cubic-foot-per-second to the Nickerson No. 2 Ditch, as shown above. This 0.28 of a cubic-foot-per-second is included in this contract. h. Slaght Ditch. In accordance with the Decree entered in Civil Action No. 1678 of Park County District Court, on May 22, 1913, the Slaght Ditch was awarded a direct flow priority of May 1, 1863, for 2.0 cubic feet per second for irrigation purposes. The source of water is the North Fork of the South Platte River. The point of diversion for the Slaght Ditch was originally established to be a point on the North bank of the North Fork of the South Platte River in the NE1/4 SE1/4, of Section 21, Township 7 South, Range 73 West, 6th P.M., approximately 2,060 feet North and 490 feet West of the SE Corner of Section 21. Pursuant to a decree entered by the District Court for Water Division 1 in Case No. 82CW472, on October 3, 1983, the Maddox Reservoir Feeder Ditch was approved as an alternate point of diversion for the Slaght Ditch water right. The point of diversion of the Maddox Reservoir Feeder Ditch is located on the North bank of the North Fork of the South Platte River in the NW1/4 SW1/4, Section 22, Township 7 South, Range 73 West, 6th P.M., approximately 1,240 feet East and 1,740 feet North of the SW Corner of Section 22. In Case No. 79CW339, 0.12 of a cubic foot per second of the Slaght Ditch water right was changed to augmentation, replacement and storage purposes. In Case No. 81CW253, the point of diversion for 0.008 of a cubic foot per second of the Slaght Ditch priority was changed to a new location, with the water continuing to be used for irrigation purposes. Of the remaining 1.872 cubic feet per second, 0.481 of a cubic foot per second was transferred by MMRC in Case No. 2003CW238 and 0.727 was transferred in Case No. 2016CW3197. i. Mack Ditch No. 2. In accordance with the Decree entered in Civil Action No. 1678 of the Park County District Court, on May 22, 1913, the Mack Ditch No. 2 as awarded a direct flow priority of May 1, 1863, for 1.0 cubic foot per second for irrigation purposes. The source of water is the North Fork of the South Platte River. The point of diversion of the Mack Ditch No. 2 was originally established to be on the South bank of the North Fork of the South Platte River at a point in the NE1/4 SE1/4, Section 21, Township 7 South, Range 73 West, 6th P.M., Park County, Colorado whence the E1/4 Corner of said Section 21 bears North 43 degrees East, a distance of 984 feet more or less. By an Order of the Park County District Court entered on October 17, 1927, the point of diversion was moved approximately 789 feet upstream to a point on the South bank of the North Fork of the South Platte River in the NE1/4 SE1/4, Section 21, Township 7 South, Range 73 West, 6th P.M., whence the E1/4 Corner of said Section 21 bears North 79 degrees 30 seconds East, a distance of 1,292 feet, more or less. In Case Nos. W-7503, W7548, 80CW080, 80CW455, 81CW143, 81CW298, and 89CW081, at total of 0.1191 of a cubic foot per second of Mack Ditch No. 2 water right was transferred out of the ditch for uses other than irrigation. Of the remaining 0.8809 of a cubic foot per second, 0.44045 of a cubic foot per second was transferred by MMRC in Case No. 2003CW238. j. Firm Yield of Nickerson Ditch Rights: The Nickerson No 2, Parmalee No. 1, and Carruthers No. 2 Ditches are referred to herein as the “Nickerson Ditch Rights.” The Decree issued in Case No. 2000CW174, dated October 11, 2002, quantified the historic consumptive use associated with the Nickerson Ditch Rights. The terms and conditions under which the Nickerson Ditch Rights are used for augmentation, replacement, exchange and storage purposes were also defined and approved in Case No. 2000CW174, as follows: i. The Nickerson Ditch Rights may be left in the stream system to offset depletions from water use by MMRC shareholders. The water may also be stored in the Lower Sacramento Creek Reservoir No. 1, Maddox Reservoir and other MMRC reservoirs within the South Platte River Basin located above South Platte, Colorado; provided, however, that the details of storage in another reservoir are published in the Water Resume, or such storage is approved by the State Engineer pursuant to Paragraphs 37-80-120 and 37-92-308, 10 C.R.S. (2002). ii. The maximum rate of diversion under the Nickerson Ditch Rights is 0.8 of a cubic foot per second. Diversions are limited to the May 1, 1867 priorities decreed to the Parmalee Ditch No. 1 and the Carruthers Ditch No. 2. iii. Diversions to storage and/or assignment for in-stream augmentation credit are limited to the period April 23 through October 31 of each year, and are further limited to those times when water is physically and legally
Continued on next column
Continued from precious column
available for diversion at the historic Nickerson Ditch No. 2 headgate on Deer Creek. If the May 1, 1867, priority is not fully satisfied to the extent of 0.8 of a cubic foot per second, the diversion rate is reduced to the flow, which is then physically and legally available. iv. Maximum monthly diversions under the Nickerson Ditch Rights are limited as follows: April, 2.0 acre feet; May, 16.0 acre feet; June, 19.0 acre feet; July, 16.0 acre feet; August, 10.0 acre feet; September, 7.0 acre feet; and October, 4.0 acre feet. Maximum annual diversions are limited to 62 acre-feet per year. During any consecutive ten-year period, total diversions are further limited to 486 acre-feet. k. Firm Yield of Slaght Ditch Rights: The Slaght Ditch and Mack Ditch No. 2 water rights described herein shall hereinafter be referred to collectively as “Slaght Ditch Rights.” The Decree issued in Case No. 2003CW238, dated October 24, 2006, quantified the historic consumptive use associated with the Slaght Ditch Rights. The terms and conditions under which these water rights are used for augmentation, replacement, exchange and storage purposes were also defined and approved in Case No. 2003CW238, as follows: i. The Slaght Ditch Rights may be left in the stream system to offset depletions from water use by MMRC shareholders. The water may also be stored in the Lower Sacramento Creek Reservoir No. 1 or the Maddox Reservoir. ii. The maximum rate of diversion under the Slaght Ditch Rights is 0.5 of a cubic foot per second. iii. Diversions to storage and/or assignment for in-stream augmentation credit are limited to the period May 1 through October 31 of each year, and are further limited to those times when water is physically and legally available for diversion at the historic Slaght Ditch headgates on the North Fork of the South Platte River. If the May 1, 1867, priority is not fully satisfied to the extent of 2.0 cubic foot per second for the Slaght Ditch and 1.0 cubic foot per second for the Mack Ditch No. 2, MMRC’s diversions are limited to its prorate entitlement to the water when physically and legally available. iv. Maximum annual diversions of the portion of the Slaght Ditch Rights changed in 2003CW238 are limited to 41 acre-feet per year. During any consecutive ten year period, the total diversions are further limited to 342 acre feet. v. Pursuant to the Decree issued in Case No. 2016CW3197, the historic consumptive use associated with an additional 0.727 cfs of the Slaght Ditch water right yields 31.8 acre-feet of consumptive use water. 4. Statement of Plan for Augmentation: The water demands consist of in-house use for three residential units, comprised of one single family dwelling and one duplex. The in-house water requirements for each dwelling unit assumes an average occupancy of 3.5 capita. The estimated water requirements are 80 gallons per capita per day (gpcd) for in-house uses, with 10% consumption based on subsurface discharge from an individual septic tank-soil absorption system. This plan will require 0.104 of an acre-foot of replacement water, including delivery losses, as shown in the table as follows:
Use
Water Requirement
Unit
Quantity
CU Rate
Replace Require Ac-Ft
Summer Require Ac-Ft
Winter Require Ac-Ft
In-house
80gl/cap/dy (0.0314 af/yr)
3
0.942
10%
0.094
0.039
0.055
Tran-chg
0.13%/mi
Variable
0.010
100%
0.010
0.007
0.003
The monthly on-site depletions are as follows in acre-feet:
Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
0.008
0.008
0.007
0.007
0.008
0.008
0.008
0.008
0.008
0.008
0.008
0.008
a. The total consumptive use water requirement will be met with 0.075 acre-feet firm yield from the Guiraud 3T Ditch, 0.029 acre-feet of water stored in Spinney Mountain Reservoir, and 0.035 acre-feet storage space in Maddox Reservoir. (See Exhibits “B,” “C,” and “D”). Whenever possible, out-of-priority depletions to the stream system which occur during the period May through September 31, inclusive, will be continuously augmented by MMRC foregoing the diversion of a portion of its Guiraud 3T Ditch water right. During times when the Guiraud 3T Ditch water right is not in priority and during the non-irrigation season, out-of-priority depletions will be augmented by releasing water from Spinney Mountain Reservoir and Maddox Reservoir. MMRC also seeks the right to use the Nickerson Ditch Rights, Slaght Ditch Rights, and/or Lower Sacramento Creek Reservoir as an alternate supply to make replacements pursuant to this augmentation plan. b. The calculated requirements of the direct flow water rights from May through September are a total of 0.039 of an acre-foot at the point of depletion on an unnamed tributary of Casto Creek in the NE1/4 SW1/4, Section 27, Township 6 South, Range 71 West of the 6th P.M. The point of delivery of this water will be the confluence of the North Fork of the South Platte River and the South Platte River in the SW1/4 SE1/4, Section 25, Township 7 South, Range 70 West of the 6th P.M. The distance from the historic headgate of the Guiraud 3T Ditch on Middle Fork of the South Platte River to its confluence with the North Fork of the South Platte River and the South Platte River is 96 miles. At 0.13% per mile the stream loss from the headgate of the Guiraud 3T Ditch to the point of delivery is 11.2%, (0.007 AF). The distance from the outlet of the Spinney Mountain Reservoir to the same point of depletion is 70 miles. With the same rate of loss, the transportation loss from November through April is 8.7%, (0.002 AF). The distance from the outlet of the Maddox Reservoir to the same point of depletion is 22 miles. With the same rate of loss, the transportation loss from November through April is 2.9%, (0.001 AF). The total replacement requirement at the points of exchange at the confluence of the North Fork of the South Platte River and South Platte River is 0.094 of an acre-foot. c. Due to the small volume of annual stream depletions projected to occur under this plan, instantaneous stream depletions may be aggregated and replaced by one or more releases of short duration. 5. Exchange Project Rights: Since the points of depletion associated with the augmented structures are upstream of the augmentation supplies, Applicants assert an exchange project right pursuant to Sections, 37-92-103(9), 37-92-302(1)(a), 37-92-304(3), and 37-92-305(5), C.R.S., to be operated in conjunction with the augmentation plan described in this Application. For exchange of Guiraud 3T and releases from Spinney Mountain Reservoir, the reach is from the confluence of the North Fork of the South Platte River and the South Platte River in the SW1/4 SE1/4, Section 25, Township 7 South, Range 70 West, thence up the North Fork of the South Platte River to its confluence with Kennedy Gulch in the SW1/4 SE1/4, Section 16, Township 7 South, Range 70 West, thence up Kennedy Gulch to its confluence with Casto Creek in the SW1/4 SW1/4, Section 24, Township 6 South Range 70 West, thence up Casto Creek to its confluence with an unnamed creek in the NE1/4 SW1/4, Section 27, Township 6 South, Range 70 West, thence up the unnamed creek to the point of depletion in the SW1/4 SW1/4, Section 22, Township 6 South, Range 70 West of the 6th P.M. For the exchange of the water from Maddox Reservoir, the exchange reach is the same as the previous starting at the confluence of the North Fork of the South Platte River and Kennedy Gulch. In the event that there is an intervening senior water right that precludes operation of the exchange project right, the Applicants will have replacement water delivered by truck to the point of depletions or have an on-site container from which replacement water may be released. The water exchange plan will operate to replace depletions to the flow of water in the stream system as the depletions occur. The water exchange plan will be operated and administered with a priority date of December 29, 2020, at a maximum flow rate of 0.001 of a cubic foot per second. CLAIM NO. 2: APPROPRIATIVE RIGHT OF EXCHANGE 6. Name of Exchange: MMRC Exchange No. 6. a. Description of Exchange and Legal Description of Upstream and Downstream Points: The exchange will allow MMRC to exchange HCU associated with the Guiraud 3T Ditch, as described in paragraph 3.a, above, upstream into storage in Maddox Reservoir, described in paragraph 3.c., above. The exchange reach is from the downstream terminus at the confluence of the North Fork of the South Platte River and the South Platte River in the SW1/4 SE1/4, Section 25, Township 7 South, Range 70 West, thence up the North Fork of the South Platte River to Maddox Reservoir Feeder Ditch, which diverts from the North Fork of the South Platte River in the NE1/4, SE1/4, SW1/4, Section 22, Township 7 South, Range 73 West of the 6th P.M., by which water will be exchanged into storage in Maddox Reservoir. b. Source: The source of water for the exchange will be consumptive use water decreed to the Guiraud 3T Ditch, as described in paragraph 3.a, above. To exercise the exchange, MMRC will deliver its consumptive use water decreed to the Guiraud 3T Ditch from the headgate of the Guiraud 3T Ditch on the South bank of the Middle Fork of the South Platte River in the NE1/4, Section 8, Township 11 South, Range 76 West, 6th P.M., Park County, Colorado, at a point whence the Northeast Corner of the NE1/4 of said Section 8 bears North 63° 35” East, 1,305 feet, downstream to the downstream terminus of the exchange, the confluence of the North Fork of the South Platte River and the South Platte River, as described in paragraph 6.a., above. Delivery of the Guiraud 3T Ditch HCU will be assessed a delivery loss for the 96 miles between the headgate and downstream terminus of the exchange. At 0.13% per mile the stream loss from the headgate of the Guiraud 3T Ditch to the point of delivery is 11.2%. The Guiraud 3T Ditch has been quantified and changed in a number of prior cases, including but not limited to the cases listed on Exhibit B, attached hereto. MMRC seeks the right to exchange its consumptive use water decreed to the Guiraud 3T Ditch pursuant to this exchange into storage in Maddox Reservoir to the extent not needed for immediate use. c. Date of Appropriation: December 29, 2020. d. How Appropriation was Initiated: By filing this Application. e. Date Water Applied to Beneficial Use: N/A. f. Amount Claimed: The rate at which water will be exchanged will be 1.0 cfs, CONDITIONAL. g. Uses: Once the consumptive use water decreed to the Guiraud 3T Ditch is exchanged into storage in Maddox Reservoir, it will be used for replacement, augmentation, and exchange purposes by shareholders of the MMRC. CLAIM NO. 3: VACATION OF PRIOR AUGMENTATION PLAN DECREED IN CASE NO. 2008CW240 7. Of RandK’s total 3.3 shares of MMRC, 1.1 shares are presently associated with the augmentation plan decreed in Case No. 96CW1048 (“Prior Augmentation Plan”). In order to use the 1.1 shares in the Prior Augmentation Plan in this replacement augmentation plan, RandK seeks to vacate the Prior Augmentation Plan, conditional on successful approval of the replacement augmentation plan sought by this Application. The only augmented structure included in the Prior Augmentation Plan is the McCarthy Well No. 1, which structure will continue to be augmented under the augmentation plan sought by this Application; accordingly, no injury will occur by vacating the Prior Augmentation Plan. 8. Name(s) and address(es) of owner(s) or reputed owner(s) of the land upon which any new diversion or storage structure, or modification to any existing diversion or storage structure is or will be constructed or upon which water is or will be stored, including any modification to the existing storage pool: Applicant, RandK, LLC, is owner of the RandK Property. WHEREFORE, Applicants request the entry of a decree approving this Application, specifically: (1) granting the appropriations sought in this Application, (2) authorizing use of the augmentation supplies described in this Application, including through the vacation of the augmentation plan Decreed in Case No. 96CW1048, and (3) determining that the source and location of delivery of augmentation water are sufficient to prevent material injury to vested water rights. The Applicants also request entry of an Order directing the State Engineer to issue well permits or replacement well permits for the wells to be augmented pursuant to this Application. (15 pgs., 4 Exhibits)
WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THESE APPLICATIONS MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or an amended application, may file with the Water Clerk, P. O. Box 2038, Greeley, CO 80632, a verified Statement of Opposition, setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions. Such Statement of Opposition must be filed by the last day of FEBRUARY 2021 (forms available on www.courts.state.co.us or in the Clerk’s office) and must be filed as an Original and include $192.00 filing fee. A copy of each Statement of Opposition must also be served upon the Applicant or Applicant’s Attorney and an affidavit or certificate of such service of mailing shall be filed with the Water Clerk.
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on Jan. 15, 2021
(DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION 1, COLORADO 20CW3202)
