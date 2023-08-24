PUBLIC NOTICE
PARK COUNTY
BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
AND
PLANNING COMMISSION AGENDA
Park County Offices at
856 Castello Ave., Fairplay
AND
Virtually on ZOOM
September 13, 2023 at 9:00 AM
BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
APPROVAL OF MINUTES from June 14, 2023
LAND USE HEARINGS:
VARIANCE, #23SET-05
Property is Harris Park Estates Unit 6 Block 87 New Lot 3, addressed as 202 Wilkins Road, Bailey. The applicant is requesting a five-foot variance from the normally required thirty-foot setback from a structure to the east lot line, resulting in a twenty-five-foot setback for the existing deck and for a proposed roof extension above it.
APPLICANT: David Blau
VARIANCE, #23SET-06
Property is Tarryall Ranches Tract 23 West ½ (Fortune Placer) addressed as 1502 Co Rd 50, Como. The applicant is requesting a 30-foot variance from the 50-foot wetlands setback requirement in order to build a new residence.
APPLICANT: Matthew Rouse
VARIANCE, #23SET-04
Property is Burland Ranch-Ettes Unit 9 New Lot 8, addressed as 12 High View Lane, Bailey. The applicant is requesting a 6% variance from the maximum grade limit for straight sections of driveways, resulting in a maximum 18% grade; a 2% variance from the maximum grade limit for curved sections of driveways, resulting in a maximum 10% grade; a 4’ variance from the minimum driveway centerline curve radius requirement, resulting in a minimum 26’ centerline curve radius; and a 27’ variance from the setback requirement from structures (retaining walls) to side lot lines, resulting in a minimum 3’ setback.
APPLICANT: Arick Rinaldo
PLANNING COMMISSION
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
APPROVAL OF MINUTES from July 12, 2023
LAND USE PUBLIC HEARINGS:
REZONING, #23ZON-05
Property is Elk Ridge Ranch Lot 6, Hartsel. The applicant is requesting to rezone from Conservation / Recreation to Residential.
APPLICANT: I Need Storage LLC
CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT, #23CUP-07
Property is MS #14134-Winrow-100%, addressed as 2167 Co Rd 8, Alma. The applicant is requesting a Conditional Use Permit to allow a residence on a property zoned Mining (M).
APPLICANT: Jesse Sobba
PUD SKETCH PLAN AND PRELIMINARY PLAT CASE #23PUD-03
Property is a 58.282-acre parcel located in the SW1/4 of Section 1 and the NW1/4 of Section 12, Township 7S, Range 72W, addressed as 14097 Wandcrest Park Drive. The applicant is requesting approval of the Sketch Plan and Preliminary Plat for a PUD for a trash and septic waste transfer station.
PUBLIC COMMENT
Further information can be obtained at
Park County Planning Department: 856 Castello Ave., P.O. Box 1598,
Fairplay, CO. 80440
(719) 836-4292 planning@parkco.us www.parkco.us
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on August 25, 2023
