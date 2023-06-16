PUBLIC NOTICE
OFFICIAL LEGAL NOTICE OF THE 2023 PERSONAL PROPERTY, NATURAL RESOURCES & PRODUCING AND NON-PRODUCING MINES OBJECTIONS & PROTEST RIGHTS AND PROCEDURES
Shortly after June 15, 2023, you will receive a Notice of Valuation (NOV) for personal property, natural resources and producing and non-producing mines you own in
Park County.
The Official Period for objections and protests for the 2023 Personal Property Valuation is June 15—June 30, 2023
Notice is hereby given that I, Monica Jones, Park County Assessor, will be available in my Office to hear objections to Personal Property, Natural Resources and Producing and Non-Producing Mines valuations for the 2023 tax roll year. The Park County Assessor’s Office is located at 856 Castello Avenue, Suite 2102, PO Box 636, Fairplay, CO 80440-0636.
To receive a hearing before the assessor between June 15 and June 30, 2023, the owner or the owner’s agent must file a protest with the assessor. The taxpayer may contact the assessor in person or in writing and request a review. All mailed protests are considered timely filed if they are postmarked by June 30, 2023. Appointments may be scheduled by calling the dedicated objection and protest line at 719.836.4394. Please leave your telephone number (including your area code), and the time of day when we may contact you.
MAIL: The bottom portion of your Notice of Valuation (2023 Real Property Protest Form) is addressed to be returned to the Assessor’s Office. Please fill out the form, place your return address on the card, stamp the card and place it in a USPS mail receptacle. All mail protests must be postmarked by June 30, 2023.
WALK-IN: Objections may be filed between the hours of 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM and from 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM, Monday – Thursday, June 15, 2023 thru June 30, 2023. PLEASE NOTE: Park County Offices are closed on Fridays.
ON-LINE: Objections may be filed by filling out the On-Line appeal form at https://www.parkco.us/73/Assessor. Click on Search Property Data, fill in your schedule number, click on your property, go to the bottom of the page to Assessment Appeals Process and click on the blue box, Petition to Board of Review.
For any form of objection, please provide as much supporting documentation as you can, stating why you believe your value is incorrect. We also recommend all correspondence have proof of mailing.
Additional general and specific information regarding the updated values, appeal rights, and other pertinent property and assessment information is available on the Assessor’s website at www.parkco.org.
Notification of Determination (NOD) will be sent on or before July 14, 2023. The NOD will specifically describe the process and applicable dates for further administrative remedies.
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on June 16, 2023
