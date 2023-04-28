PUBLIC NOTICE

To be sold or otherwise disposed of

on or after May 1

The contents of storage unit 13

at Bailey Self Storage

289 Main Street, Bailey CO 80421

Steve Kavesham

Last known address

377 Homestead Road Bailey CO, 80421

The amount owing is $1275

Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on April 21 and 28, 2023

