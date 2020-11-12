NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Bailey, CO (80421)

Today

Sunny. Gusty winds diminishing during the afternoon. High 43F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Clear skies early followed by a few snow showers overnight. Low 27F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.