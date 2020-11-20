Notice of Sale
Unless past due amounts are paid in full, Contents unknown. Belonging to Steve Lovejoy, whose last known address is P.O. Box 274 Commerce City, CO 80037 and stored in Unit #97/107, Annette Williams whose last known address is 65 Pinto Way Bailey, CO 80421 and stored in Unit #98 at STORAGE ONE/ Pine Junction, CO 80470 will be sold at auction or otherwise disposed of at this location after December 12th, 2020.
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume.
First Publication Date: Nov. 20, 2020
Last Publication Date: Nov. 27, 2020
