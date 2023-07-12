PUBLIC

NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Deceased Cindy L. Lackland aka Cindy Lynn Lackland

Case Number 2023PR030010

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Park County, Colorado on or before November 7, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.

Stephen J. Orzynski,

Attorney for Personal Representative

4240 N. Clay Street

Denver, CO 80211

Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):

Stephen J. Orzynski, Esq.

Law Offices of Stephen J. Orzynski

4240 N. Clay Street

Denver, CO 80211

Phone Number:  303.478.6966

E-mail: sorzynski@msn.com  

FAX Number: 303.459.5126

Atty. Reg. #: 22001

Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on July 7, 14 and 21, 2023

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.