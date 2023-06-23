PARK COUNTY
PLANNING COMMISSION AGENDA
Park County Offices at 856 Castello Ave., Fairplay
AND
Virtually on ZOOM
July 12, 2023 at 9:00 AM
PLANNING COMMISSION
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
APPROVAL OF MINUTES from June 14, 2023
LAND USE PUBLIC HEARINGS:
REZONING CASE #23ZON-04
Property is a 35.02-acre parcel addressed as 13975 Wandcrest Park Road, Bailey. The applicant is seeking to rezone 11.9 acres from the Residential to the Commercial zone district.
APPLICANT: CORE Electric Cooperative
CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT CASE #23CUP-02
Property is a 35.02-acre parcel addressed as 13975 Wandcrest Park Road, Bailey. The applicant is requesting a Conditional Use Permit for an electric substation.
APPLICANT: CORE Electric Cooperative
PUBLIC COMMENT
Further information can be obtained at
Park County Planning Department: 856 Castello Ave., P.O. Box 1598, Fairplay, CO. 80440
(719) 836-4292 www.parkco.us
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on June 23, 2023
