PARK COUNTY

PLANNING COMMISSION AGENDA

Park County Offices at 856 Castello Ave., Fairplay

AND

Virtually on ZOOM

July 12, 2023 at 9:00 AM

PLANNING COMMISSION

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

APPROVAL OF MINUTES from June 14, 2023

LAND USE PUBLIC HEARINGS:

REZONING CASE #23ZON-04

Property is a 35.02-acre parcel addressed as 13975 Wandcrest Park Road, Bailey.  The applicant is seeking to rezone 11.9 acres from the Residential to the Commercial zone district. 

APPLICANT: CORE Electric Cooperative

CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT CASE #23CUP-02

Property is a 35.02-acre parcel addressed as 13975 Wandcrest Park Road, Bailey.  The applicant is requesting a Conditional Use Permit for an electric substation.

APPLICANT: CORE Electric Cooperative

PUBLIC COMMENT

Further information can be obtained at

Park County Planning Department: 856 Castello Ave., P.O. Box 1598, Fairplay, CO. 80440

(719) 836-4292         www.parkco.us

Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on June 23, 2023

