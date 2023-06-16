PUBLIC NOTICE
Park County
Board of County Commissioners
856 Castello Ave, Fairplay, CO. 80440
Application for: to Grant a “Special Events Permit”
Malt, Vinous and Spirituous Liquor (County).
License has been filed by: Dana Peters, Event Manager.
Applicant Name: GATHER & GROW LLC
Date of Events: July 1st 10am to 10pm, July 16th 12pm to 10pm, August 20th 12pm to 10pm, September 2nd 8am to 10pm, 2023.
Said Building is located: 336 Main Street, Guffey, CO. 80820
Petition(s) and remonstrance must be filed at the Park County Clerk’s Office on or Before June 26th, 2023
Milena Kassel
Park County Clerk and Recorder
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on June 16, 2023
