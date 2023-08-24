PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Stephen E Colucci, Deceased

Case Number 2023PR22

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Park County, Colorado on or before September 7, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.

Nancy Starr

129 Sunfish Drive

Lake George, CO 80827

Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):

Nancy Starr

129 Sunfish Drive, Lake George, CO 80827

Phone: 303-618-3641

Email: PNHHR@msn.com 

Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on August 18, 25 and September 1, 2023

