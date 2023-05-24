PUBLIC
NOTICE
NOTICE
TO
CREDITORS
Estate of Donald E. Port AKA Donald Edward Port, Deceased
Case Number 2023PR30009
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Park, County, Colorado on or before September 26, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.
Jeffrey L. Capouch
c/o Johnson & Associates,
Attorneys at Law, PC
4611 Plettner Lane, Suite 200
Evergreen, CO 80439
Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):
JOHNSON & ASSOCIATES, ATTORNEYS AT LAW, PC
Patrick W. Johnson
4611 Plettner Lane, Suite 200
Evergreen, CO 80439
Phone Number: 303-674-4414
E-mail:patrick@jandapc.com
FAX Number: 303-674-4455
Atty. Reg. #:18853
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on May 19, 26 and June 2, 2023
