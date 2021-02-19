NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Guy Thornwel Newton, aka Guy T. Newton, aka Guy Newton, Deceased
Case No. 2021PR30007
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Park County, Colorado on or before June 12, 2021 or the claims may be forever barred.
Personal Representative:
Leslye Newton
295 Cheyenne Rd.
Florissant, CO 80816
