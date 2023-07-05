PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE

Application for: New Liquor License for Colorado Mountain Distillers LLC.

Hotel & Restaurant Liquor License (County)

License has been filed by: John Michael Smith and Kathleen Marie Benson-Smith

Said building is located: 611 Canon Street, Guffey, CO. 80820

Mailing address is: PO Box 306, Guffey, CO. 80820

Petition(s) and remonstrance must be filed at the Park County Clerk’s Office on or before July 24th, 2023.

Park County Clerk & Recorder Po Box 220, 856 Castello Avenue, Fairplay, CO 80440

Milena Kassel

mkassel@parkco.us

Park County Clerk and Recorder

Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on July 7, 2023

