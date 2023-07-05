PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE
Application for: New Liquor License for Colorado Mountain Distillers LLC.
Hotel & Restaurant Liquor License (County)
License has been filed by: John Michael Smith and Kathleen Marie Benson-Smith
Said building is located: 611 Canon Street, Guffey, CO. 80820
Mailing address is: PO Box 306, Guffey, CO. 80820
Petition(s) and remonstrance must be filed at the Park County Clerk’s Office on or before July 24th, 2023.
Park County Clerk & Recorder Po Box 220, 856 Castello Avenue, Fairplay, CO 80440
Milena Kassel
Park County Clerk and Recorder
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on July 7, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.