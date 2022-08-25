PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Linda Anne Karlin, Deceased
Case Number 2022PR030043
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the Co-Personal Representatives or to District Court of Park County, Colorado on or before December 12, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.
/s/original signatures on file
Dianne Hayes and Catherine Hayes Blake
P.O. Box 2
Bartlett, NH 03812
Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):
Edward M. McCord
Edward M. McCord, P.C.
985 Pico Pt.
Colorado Springs, CO 80905
Phone Number: 719-590-9983
E-mail: emccord@emmpc.com
FAX Number: 719-590-9984
Atty. Reg. #: 11100
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on August 12, 19 and 26, 2022
