PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, PARK COUNTY, COLORADO
Court Address: 300 4th Street, P.O. Box 190, Fairplay, CO 80440
Plaintiffs: Andrew J. Dietzler and Diana K. Dietzler
Defendants: John C. Smith and Gloria F. Smith; Bruce V. Carlton; TREASURER OF PARK COUNTY, and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO MAY CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.
Attorney: Ed Hartshorn
Address: P.O. Box 1502
Fairplay, CO 80440
Phone Number: (719) 836-0100
Fax Number: (719) 362-4272
E-mail: ed@fairplaylaw.com
Atty. Reg. #: 25402
Case Number: 2021-CV-30042
Div.: B Ctrm.:
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS:
You are hereby summoned and required to file with the Clerk of the Court an Answer or other response to the Complaint on file herein. This service upon you is being made by publication. You are therefore required to file your Answer to the Complaint on file herein within thirty (30) days after the service of this Summons upon you. Service of this Summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the Complaint may be obtained from the Clerk of the Court.
If you fail to file your Answer or other response to the Complaint, in writing, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint, without further notice.
This is an action to quiet title in the Plaintiff, Andrew J. Dietzler and Diana K. Dietzler, to the following described property located in the County of Park, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Parcel A:
Lot 3 and the North half of Lot 4, Block 19, Como, County of Park, State of Colorado
(schedule no. 3755)
Parcel B:
Lot 163 in Valley of the Sun Filing No. 5, County of Park, State of Colorado
(schedule no. 45045)
DATED this 26th day of August, 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
Hartshorn Law Office, LLC
* Original signed document is on file
at the law office of Hartshorn Law Office, LLC
pursuant to C.R.C.P. 121, Section 1-26
By: S/ Ed Hartshorn
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on September 3, 10, 17, 24, October 1, 2021
