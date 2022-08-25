PUBLIC NOTICE
COMBINED NOTICE - PUBLICATION
CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE SALE NO. 2022-0018
To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:
On June 15, 2022, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Park
records.
Original Grantor(s) HEATHER R. CRAIG AND STEVEN C. BECHTLE
Original Beneficiary(ies) MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS NOMINEE FOR SWBC
MORTGAGE CORP.
Current Holder of Evidence of Debt PENNYMAC LOAN SERVICES, LLC
Date of Deed of Trust September 13, 2017
County of Recording Park
Recording Date of Deed of Trust September 14, 2017
Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 739246
Original Principal Amount $252,300.00
Outstanding Principal Balance $249,264.55
Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: Failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust and other violations of the terms thereof
THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
LOT 2, BURLAND RANCH-ETTES, SLEEPY HOLLOW UNIT 6, COUNTY OF PARK, STATE OF COLORADO.
Also known by street and number as: 2695 COUNTY ROAD 72, BAILEY, CO 80421.
THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.
NOTICE OF SALE
The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.
THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, 10/05/2022 via remote, web-based auction service, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)' heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys' fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law. https://www.govease.com/
First Publication 8/12/2022
Last Publication 9/9/2022
Name of Publication PARK COUNTY REPUBLICAN AND FAIRPLAY FLUME
IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;
DATE: 06/15/2022
Michelle A. Miller, Public Trustee in and for the County of Park, State of Colorado
/s/ Kathleen Wilson
By: Kathleen Wilson, Chief Deputy Public Trustee
SEAL
The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:
Anna Johnston #51978
Barrett, Frappier & Weisserman, LLP 1391 Speer Boulevard, Suite 700, Denver, CO 80204 (303) 350-3711
Attorney File # 00000008685489
The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.
