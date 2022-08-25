PUBLIC NOTICE
COMBINED NOTICE - PUBLICATION
CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE SALE NO. 2022-0019
To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:
On June 15, 2022, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Park
records.
Original Grantor(s) BEAR R WOODWARD
Original Beneficiary(ies) Bank of America, NA
Current Holder of Evidence of Debt BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.
Date of Deed of Trust September 22, 2010
County of Recording Park
Recording Date of Deed of Trust May 04, 2020
Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 765201
Original Principal Amount $59,700.00
Outstanding Principal Balance $24,525.00
Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: Borrower's failure to make timely payments as
required under the Evidence of Debt and Deed of Trust.
THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
THE CHAMPEL, SURVEY NO. 15068, SAID MINING CLAIM BEING AS DEFINED AND LIMITED BY ITS PATENT, BEING IN 21-11-72, PARK COUNTY, COLORADO. AFFIDAVIT OF SCRIVENER'S ERROR RECORDED ON MAY 3, 2022 AT RECEPTION NO. 792296 TO CORRECT THE TRUSTEE IN THE DEED OF TRUST.
Also known by street and number as: 2503 COUNTY ROAD 31, LAKE GEORGE, CO 80827.
THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.
If applicable, a description of any changes to the deed of trust described in the notice of election and demand pursuant to affidavit as allowed by statutes: AFFIDAVIT OF SCRIVENER'S ERROR RECORDED ON MAY 3, 2022 AT RECEPTION NO. 792296 TO CORRECT THE TRUSTEE IN THE DEED OF TRUST.
NOTICE OF SALE
The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.
THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, 10/05/2022 via remote, web-based auction service, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)' heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys' fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law. https://www.govease.com/
First Publication 8/12/2022
Last Publication 9/9/2022
Name of Publication PARK COUNTY REPUBLICAN AND FAIRPLAY FLUME
IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;
DATE: 06/15/2022
Michelle A. Miller, Public Trustee in and for the County of Park, State of Colorado
/s/ Kathleen Wilson
By: Kathleen Wilson, Chief Deputy Public Trustee
SEAL
The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:
N. April Norton #34861
JANEWAY LAW FIRM, P.C. 9800 S MERIDIAN BLVD #400, ENGLEWOOD, CO 80112 (303) 706-9990
Attorney File # 22-026418
The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.
