NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of MARLENE FRANCIS JONES, Deceased
Case Number: 2021PR30024
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Park County, Colorado on or before September 21, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.
__/s/ Dennis A Kist
Dennis A. Kist, Esq.
PO Box 250
Hartsel, CO 80449
Telephone: (719)839-0934
Email: kistdennis@yahoo.com
Attorney for Personal Representative
Richard Earl Jones
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume
First Publication: May 21, 2021
Last Publication: Jun. 4, 2021
