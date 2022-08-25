PUBLIC NOTICE
PARK COUNTY
NOTICE OF
PUBLIC HEARING
LAND USE CASES
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2022 a public hearing will be held, with electronic and in-person participation, before the BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT and the PARK COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION at 9:00 AM, in the Park County offices at 856 Castello Ave., Fairplay, to consider the following Land Use applications.
BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
APPROVAL OF MINUTES from August 10, 2022
LAND USE PUBLIC HEARINGS:
VARIANCE, #22SET-05
Property is KZ Ranch Estates Unit 4 Lot 75, addressed as 494 Rising Sun Road, Bailey. The applicant is requesting a 23-foot variance from the 30-foot setback from a structure to the front lot line and an 11-foot variance from the 30-foot setback from a structure to the side lot line.
APPLICANT: Gary Carter
PLANNING COMMISSION
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
APPROVAL OF MINUTES from August 10, 2022
LAND USE PUBLIC HEARINGS:
CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT CASE #22CUP-01
Property is a 2.05-acre parcel addressed as 727 County Road 19. The applicant is requesting that the parcel be rezoned from the Mining to the Residential Zone District.
APPLICANT: Robert and Milena Kassel
REZONING CASE #22ZON-04
Property is a 3.0-acre parcel addressed as 55120 Highway 285, Grant. The applicants are requesting to rezone from the Agricultural to the Residential zone district.
APPLICANT: Amber and Quinn Van Treeck
PUBLIC COMMENT
Copies of the applications, staff reports and other materials submitted by the required deadline (see below) can be viewed on the County’s website.
For all those wishing to be heard it is strongly encouraged to submit written comments in advance of the hearing. If you plan to submit pictures, photos or other documentation, you must submit it to Park County by email to planner@parkco.us or send a hard copy to Park County to the attention of Park County Planning Department, P.O. Box 1598 Fairplay, CO 80440, to arrive no later than 5:00 p.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022. Any pictures, photos or other documentation, or any written comment over two (2) pages, or submitted after 5:00 p.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022, will not be considered. The access link to and call-in number for the hearing will be provided on the September 14, 2022 agenda for the BOA/Planning Commission posted on the Park County website. For more information please visit the Park County Website at www.parkco.us or call Park County at (719) 836-4201, or the Planning Department at (719) 836-4292 between the hours of 7:00 AM and 6:00 PM, Monday through Thursday. Park County Offices are closed on Fridays.
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on August 26, 2022
